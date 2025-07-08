Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹38.95
Prev. Close₹40.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹38.95
Day's Low₹38.95
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹35.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)55.66
P/E229.12
EPS0.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.29
14.29
14.29
14.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.83
35.6
35.64
35.69
Net Worth
50.12
49.89
49.93
49.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.21
-0.01
-3.83
-0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-8.31
-0.03
0.02
-2.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
1,528.21
-99.66
14,105.46
-43.9
EBIT growth
1,528.21
-99.66
14,105.46
-43.9
Net profit growth
1,528.21
-99.66
14,087.96
-43.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
927.4
|39.02
|5,76,312.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,017.5
|206.71
|3,22,358.82
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.8
|382.33
|2,08,895.98
|97.14
|0.15
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
138.2
|27.75
|1,80,606.75
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,878.9
|119.56
|1,54,458.28
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director / Compl
Manjulaben Panchal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gopal Bansilal Modi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pankajkumar Ambalal Rathod
Block No D-209 Sumel-11,
Indian Textile Plaza Sahibaug,
Gujarat - 380004
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: preshametallurgicalltd@gmail.com
B-302 Sony Apartment,
Off-Andheri Kurla Rd, Jarimari Sakinaka,
Mumbai-400072
Tel: 91-22-28520461
Website: www.satellitecorporate.com
Email: service@satellitecorporate.com
Summary
Presha Metallurgical Ltd. (Formerly known as Jalan Metallurgical Ltd.) was registered on April 02, 1990. The Company is engaged in Other Financial Services.
Reports by Presha Metallurgical Ltd
