Presha Metallurgical Ltd Share Price Live

38.95
(-4.88%)
Mar 23, 2016

  • Open38.95
  • Day's High38.95
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close40.95
  • Day's Low38.95
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E229.12
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value35.07
  • EPS0.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)55.66
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Presha Metallurgical Ltd KEY RATIOS

Presha Metallurgical Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Presha Metallurgical Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Presha Metallurgical Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025
Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Presha Metallurgical Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.29

14.29

14.29

14.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

35.83

35.6

35.64

35.69

Net Worth

50.12

49.89

49.93

49.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

-0.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.21

-0.01

-3.83

-0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-8.31

-0.03

0.02

-2.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

1,528.21

-99.66

14,105.46

-43.9

EBIT growth

1,528.21

-99.66

14,105.46

-43.9

Net profit growth

1,528.21

-99.66

14,087.96

-43.87

No Record Found

Presha Metallurgical Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Presha Metallurgical Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director / Compl

Manjulaben Panchal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gopal Bansilal Modi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pankajkumar Ambalal Rathod

Registered Office

Block No D-209 Sumel-11,

Indian Textile Plaza Sahibaug,

Gujarat - 380004

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: preshametallurgicalltd@gmail.com

Registrar Office

B-302 Sony Apartment,

Off-Andheri Kurla Rd, Jarimari Sakinaka,

Mumbai-400072

Tel: 91-22-28520461

Website: www.satellitecorporate.com

Email: service@satellitecorporate.com

Summary

Presha Metallurgical Ltd. (Formerly known as Jalan Metallurgical Ltd.) was registered on April 02, 1990. The Company is engaged in Other Financial Services.
Reports by Presha Metallurgical Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Presha Metallurgical Ltd share price today?

The Presha Metallurgical Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Presha Metallurgical Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Presha Metallurgical Ltd is ₹55.66 Cr. as of 23 Mar ‘16

What is the PE and PB ratio of Presha Metallurgical Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Presha Metallurgical Ltd is 229.12 and 1.11 as of 23 Mar ‘16

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Presha Metallurgical Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Presha Metallurgical Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Presha Metallurgical Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 23 Mar ‘16

What is the CAGR of Presha Metallurgical Ltd?

Presha Metallurgical Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.76%, 3 Years at -23.32%, 1 Year at -35.88%, 6 Month at -24.44%, 3 Month at -26.51% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Presha Metallurgical Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Presha Metallurgical Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

