Presha Metallurgical Ltd Cash Flow Statement

38.95
(-4.88%)
Mar 23, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.21

-0.01

-3.83

-0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-8.31

-0.03

0.02

-2.18

Other operating items

Operating

-8.52

-0.04

-3.81

-2.2

Capital expenditure

0

0

-3.8

0

Free cash flow

-8.52

-0.04

-7.61

-2.2

Equity raised

71.8

71.85

79.55

79.6

Investing

8.07

-0.01

0

2.15

Financing

0.07

0.1

0.05

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

71.42

71.9

71.99

79.55

