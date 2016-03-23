Presha Metallurgical Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.21
-0.01
-3.83
-0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-8.31
-0.03
0.02
-2.18
Other operating items
Operating
-8.52
-0.04
-3.81
-2.2
Capital expenditure
0
0
-3.8
0
Free cash flow
-8.52
-0.04
-7.61
-2.2
Equity raised
71.8
71.85
79.55
79.6
Investing
8.07
-0.01
0
2.15
Financing
0.07
0.1
0.05
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
71.42
71.9
71.99
79.55
