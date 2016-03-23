iifl-logo
Presha Metallurgical Ltd Balance Sheet

38.95
(-4.88%)
Mar 23, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.29

14.29

14.29

14.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

35.83

35.6

35.64

35.69

Net Worth

50.12

49.89

49.93

49.98

Minority Interest

Debt

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

50.14

49.91

49.95

50

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

47.87

47.87

47.87

47.87

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.17

1.93

-0.26

2

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.22

2.22

0

2.22

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.05

-0.29

-0.26

-0.22

Cash

0.1

0.11

0.12

0.13

Total Assets

50.14

49.91

47.73

50

