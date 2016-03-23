Presha Metallurgical Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.29
14.29
14.29
14.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.83
35.6
35.64
35.69
Net Worth
50.12
49.89
49.93
49.98
Minority Interest
Debt
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
50.14
49.91
49.95
50
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
47.87
47.87
47.87
47.87
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.17
1.93
-0.26
2
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.22
2.22
0
2.22
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.29
-0.26
-0.22
Cash
0.1
0.11
0.12
0.13
Total Assets
50.14
49.91
47.73
50
