RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Independent Auditors Examination Report on Restated Financial Information of Prodocs Solutions Limited

To,

The Board of Directors

Prodocs Solutions Limited

(Formerly known as "Prodocs Solutions Private Limited")

6/19, 1st Floor Transmission House, Compound No. 82,

MIDC, Nr. M.V. Road, Andheri East, Mumbai,

Maharashtra 400059

Dear Sir / Madam,

1. We, A K Kocchar & Associates have examined the attached Restated Financial Information Prodocs Solutions Limited (formerly known as Prodocs Solutions Private Limited) and its subsidiary (the Company and its subsidiary together referred to as the "Group" , comprising the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at September 30, 2025 (Consolidated), as at September 30, 2025(Standalone), as at March 31, 2025 (Standalone), as at March 31, 2024 (Standalone) and as at March 31, 2023 (Standalone) the Restated Statements of Profit and Loss, the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the period ended on September 30, 2025 (Consolidated), September 30, 2025 (Standalone), March 31, 2025 (Standalone), March 31, 2024 (Standalone) and March 31, 2023 (Standalone), the Summary Statement of Significant Accounting Policies, the Notes and Annexures as forming part of these Restated Financial Statements (collectively, the "Restated Financial Information"), as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 18th November, 2025 for the purpose of inclusion in the Red Herring Prospectus /Prospectus ("Offer Document") prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed SME Initial Public Offer of equity shares ("SME IPO") prepared in terms of the requirements of on the SME Platform of the BSE Limited.

These restated Financial Information have been prepared in terms of the requirements of:

a. Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III to the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act");

b. Relevant provision of The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 ("ICDR Regulations"); and

c. The terms of reference to our engagement with the Company requesting us to examine financials statement referred to above and proposed to be included in the Red Herring Prospectus and/or Prospectus being issued by the Company for IPO of equity shares in

SME Platform; and

d. The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectus (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), as amended from time to time (the "Guidance Note").

2. The Companys Board of D irectors are responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the Offer Documents to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, stock exchange and Registrar of Companies, Mumbai ("RoC") in connection with the proposed SME IPO. The Restated Financial Information has been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in Annexure 4 .2 "Basis of Accounting and Preparation of Restated Financial Statements" . The Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors is also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Companies Act, (ICDR) Regulations and the Guidance Note.

3. We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration:

a. Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III to the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act");

b. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 ("ICDR Regulations"); and

c. The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectus (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), as amended from time to time (the "Guidance Note"). The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI.

d. The terms of reference to our engagements with the Company requesting us to carry out the assignment, in connection with the Offer documents being issued by the Company for its proposed IPO of equity shares; and

e. Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information.

Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to compliance with the Act, the SEBI ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the Offer.

4. These Restated Financial Statements have been compiled by the management from the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on September 30, 2025 (Consolidated), September 30, 25 (Standalone), March 31, 2025 (Standalone), March 31, 2024 (Standalone) and March 31, 2023 (Standalone), which has been approved by the Board of Directors, as applicable.

5. We, M/s A.K. Kochhar & Associates, Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") and hold

the peer review certificate No. 017026 having effective date from May 31, 2024 to May 31, 2027.

6. Financial Information as per Audited Financial Statements

I. We have examined:

a. The attached Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the company, as at period

ended on September 30, 2025 (Consolidated), period ended September 30,

2025(Standalone), year ended March 31, 2025 (Standalone), March 31, 2024

(Standalone) and March 31, 2023 (Standalone).

b. The attached Restated Statement of Profits & Losses of the Company for the period

ended on September 30, 2025 (Consolidated), period ended September 30,

2025(Standalone), year ended March 31, 2025 (Standalone), March 31, 2024

(Standalone) and March 31, 2023 (Standalone).

c. The attached Restated Statement of Cashflows of the Company for period ended on September 30, 2025 (Consolidated), period ended September 30, 2025(Standalone), year ended March 31, 2025 (Standalone), March 31, 2024 (Standalone) and March 31, 2023 (Standalone).

d. The Significant Accounting Policies adopted by the Company and notes to the Restated Financial Statements along with adjustments on account of audit qualifications / adjustments / regroupings.

Collectively hereinafter referred as "Restated Financial Statements" or "Restated Summary Statements")

II. In accordance with the requirements of Act, SEBI ICDR Regulations, Guidance Note on the reports in Company Prospectus (Revised) issued by ICAI and the terms of our Engagement Letter, we further report that:

a. The "Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities" as set out in Annexure to thi s report, of the Company as at period ended on September 30, 2025 (Consolidated), period ended September 30, 2025(Standalone), year ended March 31, 2025 (Standalone), March 31, 2024 (Standalone) and March 31, 2023 (Standalone), are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. This Statement of Assets and Liabilities, as restated have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual Financial Statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to the Restated Summary Statements as set out in Annexure to this Report.

b. The "Restated Statement of Profit and Loss" as set out in Annexure to this report, of

the Company for the period ended on September 30, 2025 (Consolidated), period ended September 30, 2025(Standalone), year ended March 31, 2025 (Standalone), March 31, 2024 (Standalone) and March 31, 2023 (Standalone), are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. This Statement of Profit and Loss, as restated have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to the Restated Summary Statements as set out in Annexure to this Report.

c. The "Restated Statement of Cash Flow" as set out in Annexure to this report, of the

Company for the period ended on September 30, 2025 (Consolidated), period ended September 30, 2025(Standalone), year ended March 31, 2025 (Standalone), March 31, 2024 (Standalone) and March 31, 2023 (Standalone), are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. This Statement of Cash Flow, as restated, have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Restated Summary Statements as set out in Annexure to this Report.

d. Based on the above and also as per the reliance placed by us on the audited financial statements of the company and auditors report thereon which have been prepared by us for the period ended on September 30, 2025 (Consolidated), period ended September 30, 2025(Standalone), year ended March 31, 2025 (Standalone), March 31, 2024 (Standalone) and March 31, 2023 (Standalone). We are of the opinion that "Restated Financial Statements" or "Restated Summary Statements" have been made after incorporating:

i. Adjustments for any material amounts in the respective financial years have been made to which they relate; and

ii. There are no Extra-ordinary items which need to be disclosed separately in the Restated Summary Statements;

iii. In accordance with the Act, SEBI ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

iv. Adjustments for the changes in accounting policies and regrouping/reclassifications retrospectively, if any in for the period ended on September 30, 2025 (Consolidated), period ended September 30, 2025(Standalone), year ended March 31, 2025 (Standalone), March 31, 2024 (Standalone) and March 31, 2023 (Standalone), to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the accounting policies and grouping/classifications

v. There are no revaluation reserves, which need to be disclosed separately in the "Restated Financial Statements".

vi. There are no statutory audit qualifications, on the audited financial statements of the Company as at for the period ended on September 30, 2025 (Consolidated), period ended September 30, 2025(Standalone), year ended March 31, 2025 (Standalone), March 31, 2024 (Standalone) and March 31, 2023 (Standalone), which requires any adjustments to the Restated Summary Statements

III. We have also examined the following financial information as set out in annexure prepare by the management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company for the period ended on September 30, 2025 (Consolidated), period ended September 30, 2025(Standalone), year ended March 31, 2025 (Standalone), March 31, 2024 (Standalone) and March 31, 2023 (Standalone )

Particulars Annexure/Note No. Basis Of Preparation And Material Accounting Policies Annexure 4 Statement Of Share Capital As Restated Annexure 5 Statement Of Reserves And Surplus As Restated Annexure 6 Statement Of Statement Of Reconciliation between Audited and Restated Net Profit & Equity Note No. 3 & 4 Statement Of Long - Term Borrowings As Restated Annexure 7A Statement Of Deferred Tax Assets/Liabilities As Restated Annexure 8 Statement Of Other Non-Current Liabilities As Restated Annexure 9 Statement Of Short - Term Borrowings As Restated Annexure 7B Statement Of Trade Payables As Restated Annexure 10 Statement Of Short - Term Provisions As Restated Annexure 11 Statement Of Property, Plant And Equipment As Restated Annexure 12 Statement Of Other Intangible Assets As Restated Annexure 13 Statement Of Intangible Assets under Development as Restated Annexure 14 Statement Of Goodwill as Restated Annexure 15 Statement Of Non-Current Investments as Restated Annexure 16 Statement Of Other Non - Current Assets As Restated Annexure 17A Statement Of Trade Receivables As Restated Annexure 18 Statement Of Cash and Bank Balances As Restated Annexure 19 Statement Of Other Current Assets As Restated Annexure 17B Statement Of Revenue From Operations (Net) As Restated Annexure 20 Statement Of Other Incomes As Restated Annexure 21 Statement Of Employee Benefit Expenses As Restated Annexure 22 Statement Of Financial Costs As Restated Annexure 23 Statement Of Depreciation And Amortisation Expenses As Restated Annexure 24 Statement Of Other Expenses As Restated Annexure 25 Statement Of Income Tax Expenses As Restated Annexure 26 Statement Of Tax Shelter As Restated Annexure 27 Statement Of Accounting Ratios As Restated Annexure 28 Statement Of Department Wise Revenue Reporting AS Restated Annexure 29 Statement Of Related Party Disclosures As Restated Annexure 30 Statement Of Capitalization As Restated Annexure 31 Statement Of Earnings Per Share As Restated Annexure 32 Statement Of Contingent Liabilities As Restated Annexure 33 Statement Of Long Term Employee Benefits As Restated Annexure 34 Statement Of Additional Information to Financial Statements As Restated Annexure 35 Statement Of Changes in Significant Accounting Policies As Restated Annexure 36 Statement Of Capital Commitments As Restated Annexure 37 Other Significant Notes Annexure 38-39

IV. The Restated Financial Information contains all the disclosures required by the SEBI ICDR regulations and disclosures as required by Accounting Standards notified under section 133 of Companies Act, 2013.

V. The preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements referred to above are based on the Audited financial statements of the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Act and the Financial Information referred to above is the responsibility of the management of the Company.

VI. In our opinion, the above financial information contained in Annexure 1 to 39 of this report read along with the Restated Statement of Significant Accounting Polices and Notes are prepared after making adjustments and regrouping as considered appropriate and have been prepared in accordance with paragraph B, Part II of Schedule II of the Act, the SEBI ICDR Regulations, The Revised Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectus and Guidance Note on Audit Reports/Certificates on Financial Information in Offer Documents issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") to the extent applicable, as amended from time to time, and in terms of our engagement as agreed with you. We did not perform audit tests for the purpose of expressing an opinion on individual balances of account or summaries of selected transactions, and accordingly, we express no such opinion thereon.

VII. Consequently, the financial information has been prepared after making such regroupings and adjustments as were, in our opinion, considered appropriate to comply with the same. As result of these regroupings and adjustments, the amount reported in the financial information may not necessarily be same as those appearing in the respective audited financial statements for the relevant years.

VIII. The Restated Financial Statement do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on the audited financial statements mentioned in paragraph 4 above.

IX. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

X. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

XI. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the Offer documents to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, relevant stock exchanges and Registrar of Companies [Mumbai] in connection with the proposed IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.

For A K Kochar & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No: 120410W

Hitesh Kumar Partner

Membership No: 134763 UDIN: 25134763BMHLPU1482

Place: Mumbai

Date: November 18,2025