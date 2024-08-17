iifl-logo-icon 1
Raghav Industries Ltd Under Liquidation Company Summary

37.35
(-4.96%)
Dec 7, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Raghav Industries Ltd Under Liquidation Summary

Incorporated in 1984, Sterling Securities was promoted by Shyamlal Ruia and Pawan Kumar Ruia. Pawan Kumar Ruia is the chairman of the company. It is engaged in merchant banking, leasing and investment banking. Its main subsidiary, Sterling Credit Capital, is a member of the NSE and the OTCEI. Other subsidiaries of Sterling Securities are: SPR Textiles Ltd, Sterling Share Brokers, SPR Sugar & Chemicals and Dadar Properties & Finance.The company has disinvested its share holding in its subsidaries namely Sterling Credit Capital Ltd, SPR Textiles Ltd and Dadar Properties & Finance Ltd.During the year 1998-99, the company changed its name to Raghav Industries Ltd. Also Osho Holdings Private Limited has been merged with the company w.e.f. 01/01/99.

