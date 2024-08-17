Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹37.35
Prev. Close₹39.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹37.35
Day's Low₹37.35
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹16.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)72.84
P/E79.47
EPS0.47
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
19.5
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
65.55
Net Worth
85.05
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
S S Chatterjee
Director
M C Gupta
Director
A K Goenka
Executive Director
Amit Kumar Joshi
Director
S K Banerjee
Company Secretary
Priyanka Kabra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Raghav Industries Ltd Under Liquidation
Summary
Incorporated in 1984, Sterling Securities was promoted by Shyamlal Ruia and Pawan Kumar Ruia. Pawan Kumar Ruia is the chairman of the company. It is engaged in merchant banking, leasing and investment banking. Its main subsidiary, Sterling Credit Capital, is a member of the NSE and the OTCEI. Other subsidiaries of Sterling Securities are: SPR Textiles Ltd, Sterling Share Brokers, SPR Sugar & Chemicals and Dadar Properties & Finance.The company has disinvested its share holding in its subsidaries namely Sterling Credit Capital Ltd, SPR Textiles Ltd and Dadar Properties & Finance Ltd.During the year 1998-99, the company changed its name to Raghav Industries Ltd. Also Osho Holdings Private Limited has been merged with the company w.e.f. 01/01/99.
