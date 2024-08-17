iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Raghav Industries Ltd Under Liquidation Share Price

37.35
(-4.96%)
Dec 7, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Raghav Industries Ltd Under Liquidation KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

37.35

Prev. Close

39.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

37.35

Day's Low

37.35

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

16.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

72.84

P/E

79.47

EPS

0.47

Divi. Yield

0

Raghav Industries Ltd Under Liquidation Corporate Action

No Record Found

Raghav Industries Ltd (Under Liquidation) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Raghav Industries Ltd (Under Liquidation) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:43 AM
Mar-2011Dec-2010Sep-2010Jun-2010
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.39%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 55.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Raghav Industries Ltd Under Liquidation FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2009

Equity Capital

19.5

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

65.55

Net Worth

85.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Raghav Industries Ltd Under Liquidation Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Raghav Industries Ltd Under Liquidation

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

S S Chatterjee

Director

M C Gupta

Director

A K Goenka

Executive Director

Amit Kumar Joshi

Director

S K Banerjee

Company Secretary

Priyanka Kabra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Raghav Industries Ltd Under Liquidation

Summary

Incorporated in 1984, Sterling Securities was promoted by Shyamlal Ruia and Pawan Kumar Ruia. Pawan Kumar Ruia is the chairman of the company. It is engaged in merchant banking, leasing and investment banking. Its main subsidiary, Sterling Credit Capital, is a member of the NSE and the OTCEI. Other subsidiaries of Sterling Securities are: SPR Textiles Ltd, Sterling Share Brokers, SPR Sugar & Chemicals and Dadar Properties & Finance.The company has disinvested its share holding in its subsidaries namely Sterling Credit Capital Ltd, SPR Textiles Ltd and Dadar Properties & Finance Ltd.During the year 1998-99, the company changed its name to Raghav Industries Ltd. Also Osho Holdings Private Limited has been merged with the company w.e.f. 01/01/99.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Raghav Industries Ltd Under Liquidation

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.