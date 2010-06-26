Raghav Industries Ltd Under Liquidation Share Price directors Report
RAGHAV INDUSTRIES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
DIRECTORS REPORT
Dear Members,
Your Directors have great pleasure in presenting the 23rd Annual Report of
your Company together with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the year
ended 31st March, 2011.
The Financial highlights of the Company for the year are as under:
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Particulars 31st March 31st March
2011 2010
(Rs.000) (Rs.000)
Turnover (Sales & Services) 19,63,530 17,24,343
Less: Total Expenditure 18,46,747 16,24,052
Operating Profit 1,16,783 1,00,291
Less : Interest 61,616 53,201
Profit Before Depreciation &
Taxation 55,167 47,090
Less : Depreciation 44,873 38,983
Profit Before Tax 10,294 8,107
Less : Provision for Taxation
for Current Year 4,203 2,505
for Earlier Years - 2,492 91
Less : Deferred Tax Liability - 927 1,135
Profit After Taxation 9,510 4,376
Add: Brought Forward Profits 81,385 77,009
Profit Carried to Balance Sheet 90,895 81,385
BUSINESS OPERATIONS & FUTURE OUTLOOK:
During the period under review, the company has been able to achieve
turnover of Rs. 196.35 crores as compared to Rs. 172.43 crores in FY 2009-
10. Despite increasing competition in the market, Profit After Tax (PAT) of
the company has get doubled from last year. The company has suffered the
operating loss in trading segment, so your directors have decided to
discontinue the same. Now the company will be focusing on its main core
business and profitable segment i.e. manufacturing division. Your directors
have affirmed opinion that from this year onwards, company will be having
increased profitability due to discontinuation of loss generating trading
segment, better production levels, and tax exemption in wind mill energy
segment.
DIVIDEND
With a view to further strengthen the working capital resources of the
company aiming at long term growth, your directors have proposed to retain
in full of profit after tax. Hence no recommendation is made for payment of
any dividend for the year under review.
DEPOSITS
The Company has not accepted any deposits from the general public.
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE OUTGO
The particulars regarding Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and
Foreign Exchange outgo as required by Section 217(1) (e) of Companies Act
1956 are given in the addendum to the report.
ENERGY CONSERVATION
Strict control was exercised during the year for economizing the use of
power.
TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION
Since the Company has not taken any steps regarding Research and
Development, the particulars to be furnished under technology absorption
are nil. The Company has not acquired any specific technologies and hence
adoption of the same does not arise.
AUDITORS
M/s M. Agarwal & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Coimbatore the
Statutory Auditors of the Company, retire and are eligible for
reappointment. Your directors recommend that they be reappointed as
auditors of the company. The company has received a certificate from them
as required by the proviso to Sub Section-(1) of section 224 of the
Companies Act, 1956, certifying that their appointment, if made, will be
within the limits as specified in Section- 224 (1B).
PERSONNEL
Statement under section 217 (2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 has not been
furnished since no employees is getting remuneration of more than
Rs.2,00,000/- per month or Rs. 24,00,000/- per annum.
AUDIT COMMITTEE
An Audit Committee comprising of four members 1) Shri Rajendra Kumar
Kanodia, 2) Shri Naresh Kumar Rateria 3) Shri Raghav Kanodia and 4) Shri.
N. Nachimuthu. They formed the audit committee and headed by Shri Naresh
Kumar Rateria as its Chairman. The terms of reference to the Audit
Committee shall be the matters as required under sec 292A of the Companies
Act 1956. The Committee acts as a liaison between the statutory auditors
and the Board of Directors of the Company. The Committee met four times
during the period on 26.06.2010, 02.09.2010, 14.12.2010, and 25.03.2011.
INVESTMENT IN SRINIDHI INDUSTRIES LIMITED-EQUITY SHARES
The company has to receive of 7330 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully
paid-up of M/s. Srinidhi Industries Limited vide Board for Industrial and
Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) Order No. 301/99 dated 17.06.2008 and
shares are pending allotment.
ACQUISITION OF FIXED ASSETS
During the year under review your company has incurred capital expenditure
of Rs. 188.91 lacs including machinery worth Rs.124.14 Lakhs which will
enhance the production from the existing level and also sold a part of the
machinery valuing Rs. 31.64 Lakhs during the year under review.
PROVISION FOR GRATUITY
None of the employees employed for a continuous service of five years and
the provisions of Gratuity Act not applicable to the company for the year
under Audit.
EXPLANATIONS TO AUDITORS OBSERVATION IN THEIR REPORT
a) We draw the attention to clause (iii) of the Annexure to the Auditors
Report that the transaction with the companies, firms or other parties
covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act,
1956 are not in the nature of acceptance of or granting any loans, secured
or unsecured and they are relating to trading transactions and hence no
interest was charged or received.
b) We draw the attention to clause (v) of Annexure to the Auditors Report
that the company has purchased / sold goods from / to their related parties
at prevailing market price, whereas services rendered with related parties
are at very competitive market trends. Your Company has obtained the
approval for related party transaction from Regional Director, Department
of corporate affairs for a period of five years with effect from 01.02.2009
and the particulars of related party transactions are disclosed notes on
accounts.
c) There is no material qualification in Auditors Report.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
Pursuant to Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956 with respect to
Directors responsibility statement, it is hereby confirmed.
i) Accounting Standards which are applicable to textile industry has been
followed properly. There are no material departures.
ii) The accounting policies are consistent and judgment & estimates made
are reasonable and prudent. It reflects true and fair view of the state of
affairs of the Company as at 31.03.2011, the profit & loss account of the
company and cash flow statement for the period from 01.4.2010 to
31.03.2011.
iii) Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance
of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the
Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for
preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.
iv) The accounts are prepared on a going concern basis.
POST BALANCE SHEET EVENTS
No other matter or circumstances have arisen since the end of the financial
year which significantly affected the operations of the company.
ACKNOWLEDGMENT
Your Directors would like to express their sincere thanks to the Financial
Institutions, Banks, Govt. Authorities, Customers, Vendors, etc. for the
assistance, co-operation and valuable support to the Company. Your
Directors also wish to place on record their appreciation of the devoted
and dedicated service rendered by all employees of your Company.
For and on behalf of the Board,
Rajendra Kumar Kanodia
(Managing Director)
Madhu Devi Kanodia
Place: Coimbatore (Director)
Date : 01.09.2011
ANNEXURE TO THE DIRECTORS REPORT
(Additional Information given in terms of Notification No. 1029) of
31.12.1998 issued by the Company affairs).
I. Conservation of Energy:
a) Energy Conservation Measures taken for conservation include
measures taken improved maintenance of operating system
controlled on consumption and loss of
electricity.
b) Additional investments and
proposals, if any, being Nil
implemented for reduction of
consumption of energy.
c) Impact of measures at (a)
and (b) above for reduction
of energy The impact of measures for reduction
consumption and consequent of energy consumption on cost of
impact on cost of production of goods
production is not precisely
ascertainable.
d) Total energy consumption As per Form A of the Annexure to the
and energy consumption Rules is as under:
per unit of production
A. Power and Fuel Consumption
1. Electricity (Kattipalayam Unit)
Current Year Previous Year
a) Purchased
Unit (KWH) 6526464 5327432
Total Amount (Rupees) 31169083 23677308
Average Rate Per Unit (Rupees) 4.78 4.44
b) Own Generation
(Through Diesel Generators)
Diesel Consumed (Liters) 434637 240847
Cost of Diesel (Rupees) 15986092 7656951
Units Produced (Kwh) 1490199 839675
Units per Liter of Diesel 3.43 3.49
Cost Per Unit (Rupees) 10.73 9.12
2. Electricity (Komarapalayam Unit)
Current Year Previous Year
a) Purchased
Unit (KWH) 2124168 2294466
Total Amount (Rupees) 9771787 10123040
Average Rate Per Unit (Rupees) 4.60 4.41
b) Own Generation
(Through Diesel Generators)
Diesel Consumed (Liters) NIL 17854
Cost of Diesel (Rupees) NIL 611099
Units Produced (Kwh) NIL 44065
Units per Liter of Diesel NIL 2.47
Cost Per Unit (Rupees) NIL 13.87
3. Electricity (Ankleshwar Unit)
Current Year Previous Year
a) Purchased
Unit (KWH) NIL NIL
Total Amount (Rupees) NIL NIL
Average Rate Per Unit (Rupees) NIL NIL
b) Own Generation (Through
Diesel & LDO Generators)
Gas & LDO Consumed (Liters & Sq.Cm) 2377977 3046726
Cost of Gas & LDO (Rupees) 40351387 50873854
Units Produced (Kwh) 8843584 10869990
Units per Liter of Gas & Sq.Cm of LDO 3.72 3.57
Cost Per Unit (Rupees) 4.56 4.68
Cost Per Unit (Rupees)
4. Coal : NIL (Previous Year - NIL)
5. Furnace Oil : NIL (Previous Year - NIL)
6. Others : NIL (Previous Year - NIL)
B. Consumption per unit of Production:
Item Standards (if any) Current Year Previous Year
Electricity N.A. 2.96 Kwh 3.35 Kwh
Furnace oil N.A. N.A. N.A.
Coal N.A. N.A. N.A.
Others N.A. N.A. N.A.
II. Technology Absorption: [Particulars as per Form B are as below]
A. Research and Development (R & D):
1. Specific Areas in Process in development and optimization
which R and D carried with a view to increase productivity
out by the Company: improve efficiency and product quality, achieve
cost reduction, etc. Development of new
products and find new applications existing
product.
2. Benefits derived as
a result of above
R and D. Increase in productivity and better consistent
product quality.
3. Future Plan of Action Increased efforts for development of new quality
of yarns to meet changing requirements of
customers.
4. Expenditure of R and D Common equipment are used for operation as well
as R & D activities. Hence no separate accounts
are maintained.
B. Technology absorption, adaptation and Innovation:
1. Efforts, in brief, made towards Modification of process,
technology absorption, adoption and equipment and products are
innovation carried out to suit changes in
market requirements and to
improve operational efficiency.
2. Benefits derived as a result of
above efforts, e.g. product improvement, Increase in production,
cost reduction, product development, development of new products and
import substitution, etc. application and cost reduction.
3. In case of imported technology No imported technology
involved.
III. Foreign Exchange Earning and outgo.
Current Year Previous Year
a) Total Foreign Exchange Earned:
USD 5,17,323
(Export Realisation) USD 16,56,424
(Export
Realisation)
b) Total Foreign Exchange Outgo:
$ 2625
(Commission
on Export Sales)
$ 106140.30
(Commission
on Export Sales)
330000
(Import of
Machinery)
For and on behalf of the Board,
Rajendra Kumar Kanodia
(Managing Director)
Madhu Devi Kanodia
Place: Coimbatore (Director)
Date : 01.09.2011.