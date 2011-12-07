iifl-logo-icon 1
Raghav Industries Ltd Under Liquidation Balance Sheet

37.35
(-4.96%)
Dec 7, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2009

Equity Capital

19.5

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

65.55

Net Worth

85.05

Minority Interest

Debt

1.5

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

Total Liabilities

86.55

Fixed Assets

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

80.32

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

Networking Capital

6.21

Inventories

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

8.87

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.48

Sundry Creditors

-1.96

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.18

Cash

0.02

Total Assets

86.55

