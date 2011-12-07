Raghav Industries Ltd Under Liquidation Management Discussions

Raghav Industries Ltd Under Liquidation Share Price Management Discussions
RAGHAV INDUSTRIES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
WORKING OF THE COMPANY:
During the year under review, your Directors have consistently tried their
best to improve the financial condition of the Company by investing its
fund in the field of trading in textiles goods. The Company recorded a
turnover of Rs. 2,600.32 lacs and a net profit of Rs. 0.59 lacs during the
financial year 2008-09, despite severe competition in the industry. But due
to severe world wide recession as well as huge competition in the industry,
till date no such remarkable improvement has been achieved.
RETIRES BY ROTATION:
In accordance with the Articles of the Company and the provisions of the
Companies Act, 1956, Mr. A.K. Goenka, Director of your Company will retire
by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and is eligible for re-
appointment in the Board.