Raghav Industries Ltd Under Liquidation Management Discussions

37.35
(-4.96%)
Dec 7, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Raghav Industries Ltd Under Liquidation Share Price Management Discussions

RAGHAV INDUSTRIES LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS WORKING OF THE COMPANY: During the year under review, your Directors have consistently tried their best to improve the financial condition of the Company by investing its fund in the field of trading in textiles goods. The Company recorded a turnover of Rs. 2,600.32 lacs and a net profit of Rs. 0.59 lacs during the financial year 2008-09, despite severe competition in the industry. But due to severe world wide recession as well as huge competition in the industry, till date no such remarkable improvement has been achieved. RETIRES BY ROTATION: In accordance with the Articles of the Company and the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956, Mr. A.K. Goenka, Director of your Company will retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and is eligible for re- appointment in the Board.

