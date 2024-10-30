Board Meeting 25 Dec 2024 25 Dec 2024

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company

Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 26 Oct 2024

RAHUL MERCHANDISING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Disclosure under Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Intimation for Extra Ordinary General Meeting

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2024 1 Oct 2024

Disclosure under Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance officer

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

Announcement Under Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Intimation for DIN Allotment Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) regulations, 2015- Book Closure (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

RAHUL MERCHANDISING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 31/07/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 13 May 2024

RAHUL MERCHANDISING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Approval of Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Approval of Audited standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 21/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Apr 2024 13 Apr 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 2 Apr 2024 2 Apr 2024

Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024