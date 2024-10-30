iifl-logo-icon 1
Rahul Merchandising Ltd Board Meeting

Rahul Merchand CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Dec 202425 Dec 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company
Board Meeting30 Oct 202426 Oct 2024
RAHUL MERCHANDISING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)
Board Meeting17 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Disclosure under Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Intimation for Extra Ordinary General Meeting
Board Meeting30 Sep 20241 Oct 2024
Disclosure under Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance officer
Board Meeting30 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
Announcement Under Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Intimation for DIN Allotment Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) regulations, 2015- Book Closure (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
RAHUL MERCHANDISING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 31/07/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202413 May 2024
RAHUL MERCHANDISING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Approval of Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Approval of Audited standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 21/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Apr 202413 Apr 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting2 Apr 20242 Apr 2024
Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Board Meeting19 Jan 202412 Jan 2024
RAHUL MERCHANDISING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 & Appointment of Additional Director of the Company Approval of Unaudited standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 19/01/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/01/2024)

