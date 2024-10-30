|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Dec 2024
|25 Dec 2024
|Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|26 Oct 2024
|RAHUL MERCHANDISING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|Disclosure under Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Intimation for Extra Ordinary General Meeting
|Board Meeting
|30 Sep 2024
|1 Oct 2024
|Disclosure under Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance officer
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Announcement Under Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Intimation for DIN Allotment Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) regulations, 2015- Book Closure (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|RAHUL MERCHANDISING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 31/07/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|RAHUL MERCHANDISING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Approval of Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Approval of Audited standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 21/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Apr 2024
|13 Apr 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|2 Apr 2024
|2 Apr 2024
|Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Board Meeting
|19 Jan 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|RAHUL MERCHANDISING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 & Appointment of Additional Director of the Company Approval of Unaudited standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 19/01/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/01/2024)
