Rahul Merchandising Ltd Share Price

27.4
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open27.4
  • Day's High27.4
  • 52 Wk High27.4
  • Prev. Close27.4
  • Day's Low27.4
  • 52 Wk Low 14.58
  • Turnover (lac)0.16
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-0.74
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.62
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Rahul Merchandising Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

27.4

Prev. Close

27.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0.16

Day's High

27.4

Day's Low

27.4

52 Week's High

27.4

52 Week's Low

14.58

Book Value

-0.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.62

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Rahul Merchandising Ltd Corporate Action

25 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Tacent Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Tacent Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.72%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 43.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rahul Merchandising Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.51

3.51

3.51

3.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.73

-3.7

-3.69

-3.68

Net Worth

-0.22

-0.19

-0.18

-0.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.12

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.98

-5.99

0

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

26,321.25

-60.78

-33.33

10.23

EBIT growth

26,305

0

0

-100

Net profit growth

26,525

0

0

-100

No Record Found

Rahul Merchandising Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rahul Merchandising Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Vaibhav Goel

Independent Director

Somali Trivedi

Independent Director

Jagriti Ojha

Non Executive Director

Mohit Sharma

Executive Director

Ankit Tayal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sunayana Anand

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rahul Merchandising Ltd

Summary

Promoted by Suresh Mansharamani, Rahul Merchandising Ltd was incorporated in 1993. A proprietorship concern, Rahul Industrial Corporation, engaged in garment exports was taken over by the Company in Dec.93. Rahul Industrial Corporation was a Government-recognized Export House. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of providing consultancy services. Prior, to takeover, it was engaged into manufacture of woven readymade garments. The Company operate manufacturing unit from New Delhi.In Jun.95, the company came out with a public issue to fund its working capital requirements and to finance the additional equipment required for the expansion of the existing unit. The project cost was Rs 2.21 cr.The company manufactures and exports readymade garments. It has its own in-house manufacturing facilities with an installed capacity of 9 lac garments pa; it also sources a part of the production from outside vendors.The company exports to the US, Germany, Panama, Dubai, Italy, Spain and Holland. It set up a subsidiary in US, known as Splash Sportswear Inc. USA.
Company FAQs

What is the Tacent Projects Ltd share price today?

The Tacent Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tacent Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tacent Projects Ltd is ₹9.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tacent Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tacent Projects Ltd is 0 and -36.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tacent Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tacent Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tacent Projects Ltd is ₹14.58 and ₹27.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tacent Projects Ltd?

Tacent Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.01%, 3 Years at 57.22%, 1 Year at 87.93%, 6 Month at 54.80%, 3 Month at 10.22% and 1 Month at 4.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tacent Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tacent Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.72 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 43.26 %

