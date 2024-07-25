Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹27.4
Prev. Close₹27.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.16
Day's High₹27.4
Day's Low₹27.4
52 Week's High₹27.4
52 Week's Low₹14.58
Book Value₹-0.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.62
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.51
3.51
3.51
3.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.73
-3.7
-3.69
-3.68
Net Worth
-0.22
-0.19
-0.18
-0.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.12
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.98
-5.99
0
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
26,321.25
-60.78
-33.33
10.23
EBIT growth
26,305
0
0
-100
Net profit growth
26,525
0
0
-100
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Vaibhav Goel
Independent Director
Somali Trivedi
Independent Director
Jagriti Ojha
Non Executive Director
Mohit Sharma
Executive Director
Ankit Tayal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sunayana Anand
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Promoted by Suresh Mansharamani, Rahul Merchandising Ltd was incorporated in 1993. A proprietorship concern, Rahul Industrial Corporation, engaged in garment exports was taken over by the Company in Dec.93. Rahul Industrial Corporation was a Government-recognized Export House. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of providing consultancy services. Prior, to takeover, it was engaged into manufacture of woven readymade garments. The Company operate manufacturing unit from New Delhi.In Jun.95, the company came out with a public issue to fund its working capital requirements and to finance the additional equipment required for the expansion of the existing unit. The project cost was Rs 2.21 cr.The company manufactures and exports readymade garments. It has its own in-house manufacturing facilities with an installed capacity of 9 lac garments pa; it also sources a part of the production from outside vendors.The company exports to the US, Germany, Panama, Dubai, Italy, Spain and Holland. It set up a subsidiary in US, known as Splash Sportswear Inc. USA.
The Tacent Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tacent Projects Ltd is ₹9.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tacent Projects Ltd is 0 and -36.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tacent Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tacent Projects Ltd is ₹14.58 and ₹27.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tacent Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.01%, 3 Years at 57.22%, 1 Year at 87.93%, 6 Month at 54.80%, 3 Month at 10.22% and 1 Month at 4.98%.
