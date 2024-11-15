|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|17 Oct 2024
|15 Nov 2024
|Disclosure under Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Intimation for Extra Ordinary General Meeting Summary Proceeding of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Rahul Merchandising Limited held on 15th November, 2024 through Video Conferencing. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.11.2024)
