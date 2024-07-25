iifl-logo-icon 1
Rahul Merchandising Ltd Company Summary

27.4
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Rahul Merchandising Ltd Summary

Promoted by Suresh Mansharamani, Rahul Merchandising Ltd was incorporated in 1993. A proprietorship concern, Rahul Industrial Corporation, engaged in garment exports was taken over by the Company in Dec.93. Rahul Industrial Corporation was a Government-recognized Export House. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of providing consultancy services. Prior, to takeover, it was engaged into manufacture of woven readymade garments. The Company operate manufacturing unit from New Delhi.In Jun.95, the company came out with a public issue to fund its working capital requirements and to finance the additional equipment required for the expansion of the existing unit. The project cost was Rs 2.21 cr.The company manufactures and exports readymade garments. It has its own in-house manufacturing facilities with an installed capacity of 9 lac garments pa; it also sources a part of the production from outside vendors.The company exports to the US, Germany, Panama, Dubai, Italy, Spain and Holland. It set up a subsidiary in US, known as Splash Sportswear Inc. USA.

