To the Members of Rainbow Denim Limited

Report on the Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the Financial Statements of Rainbow Denim Limited ("the Company"), which comprise of the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2021, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India,

(a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2021;

(b) in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the Loss for the year ended on that date;

(c) in the case of the Statement of Changes in Equity, of the changes in equity for the year ended on that date; and

(d) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

Going Concern - We draw attention to Note 37 regarding the Companys Financial Statements having been prepared using the going concern basis of accounting. Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. The Value of impairment of assets, if any, has not been ascertained. The Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement, indicate that as on March 31, 2021, the Companys Current Liabilities are more than double of its total Assets; and Company has incurred net Operating Loss of Rs. 6,50,54,911/- during the year ended March 31,2021. Further discontinuance of production indicates that a material uncertainty exists, which casts significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is modified in respect of this matter.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

S.N. Key Audit Matters Auditors Response 1. Impairment of assets Refer para on Basis for Qualified Opinion of the report above. 2. Provision for Doubtful Advances and Recoverable Review of future recoverability in the light of applicable statute. 3. Ability to continue as a going concern Our opinion is suitably modified. Refer para on Basis for Qualified Opinion of the report above.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Management of the Company is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The Drafts of other information comprises of the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to the said Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh bench ("NCLT") admitted an insolvency and bankruptcy petition filed by an operational creditor against the Company vide its order dated 9th December, 2019 ("the Order") and appointed Mr. Dharmendra K Bhasin to act as Interim Resolution Professional ("IRP") who is subsequently appointed as Resolution Professional (RP). On the basis of the Order of the NCLT Mr. Dharmendra K Bhasin in his capacity as IRP / RP has taken control and custody of the management and operations of the Company from 9th December, 2019.

The Management of the Company is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Management is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are

considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2021 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2021 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position, except as disclosed in the Notes to the Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no dues which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

For Khandelwal & Mehta LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. W100084 Place : Mumbai Date : 29th June, 2021 S. L. Khandelwal (Partner) M. No. : 101388 UDIN : 21101388AAAACL4278

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The annexure referred to our Report of even date to the members of Rainbow Denim Limited ("the Company")

on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2021. We report that:

1. In respect of its fixed assets:

a) The Company, on the basis of available information, has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situations of fixed assets;

b) Management has certified that they have carried out physical verification of fixed assets and no material discrepancy was noticed on such verification;

c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of company.

2. In respect of Inventory:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the inventories have been physically verified at reasonable intervals by the management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures followed by the management for physical verification of inventory are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of the business.

c) No material discrepancies have been noticed on physical verification of the stocks as compared to book records in so far as it appears from our examination of the books.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of books of account, the company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and hence paragraph 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans made; the Company has not made any investments or given any guarantee or security.

5. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits as per the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under.

6. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148 (1) of the Act in respect of the Companys Products to which the said rules are made applicable, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts have been made and maintained. We have, however not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate.

7. a) According to the records of the Company, except following unpaid liabilities, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value added tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with appropriate authorities outstanding as on 31st March, 2021, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount In Rs. Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 Employees State Insurance 31,92,713 FY-2019-20 & FY-2020-21 Various Dates Unpaid Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount In Rs. Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Provident Fund 1,62,48,309 FY-2019-20 & FY-2020-21 Various Dates Unpaid The Punjab Labour Welfare Fund Act,1965 Labour Welfare Fund 73,550 FY-2019-20 30.04.2020 Unpaid

b) According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us there are no dues of Sales Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Income Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, cess on account of any disputes.

8. On the basis of our examination of the books and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has restructured all previous defaulted loans including interest and Letter of Credit devolvement with securitization companies in earlier years. The company has defaulted in the repayment of dues including interest amounting Rs. 37,72,86,932/- as at 31st March, 2021.

9. In our opinion and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised money by way of further public offer during the year and term loans availed by the Company were, prima facie, applied by the Company for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

10. According to the information and explanations given to us, and to the best of our knowledge and belief no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

11. According to the information and explanations give to us Company has not paid or provided any managerial remuneration during the year.

12. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13. According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with related parties are in accordance with section 177 and 188 of the act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in Financial Statements as required by applicable accounting standards.

14. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

15. According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Therefore paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

16. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45- IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For Khandelwal & Mehta LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. W100084 S. L. Khandelwal (Partner) Place : Mumbai M. No. : 101388 Date : 29th June, 2021 UDIN : 21101388AAAACL4278

"ANNEXURE B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT"

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Rainbow Denim Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2021 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of Internal Control stated in the Guidance note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2021, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of Internal Control stated in the Guidance note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).