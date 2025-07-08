Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹3.44
Prev. Close₹3.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹3.44
Day's Low₹3.16
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹28.32
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.57
P/E0.33
EPS10.51
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
13.28
13.28
13.28
13.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-174.93
-167.4
-151.99
-140.59
Net Worth
-161.65
-154.12
-138.71
-127.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.45
6.21
149.04
181.3
yoy growth (%)
-92.63
-95.83
-17.79
-18.34
Raw materials
-1.92
-5.56
-92.88
-106.9
As % of sales
420.49
89.48
62.32
58.96
Employee costs
-3.93
-11.38
-16.83
-16.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-7.45
-16.15
-5.1
-8.95
Depreciation
-1.15
-1.89
-2.26
-3.05
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4.67
-15.56
12.52
-76.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-92.63
-95.83
-17.79
-18.34
Op profit growth
-55.87
6.26
154.35
-587.41
EBIT growth
-166.84
-157.84
193.12
-191.65
Net profit growth
-53.83
216.27
-42.94
-7.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.29
|44.85
|16,455.2
|131.84
|1.11
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
501
|16.49
|14,490.26
|228.97
|1
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
143.75
|27.54
|13,969.75
|98.22
|1.17
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
22.16
|0
|11,002.97
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
GARFIBRES
923.8
|42.83
|9,170.18
|51.31
|0.16
|374.93
|122.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
H D Ramsinghani
Independent Director
D N Singh
Independent Director
R G Kulkarni
Company Secretary
Bhavna Dave
Addtnl Independent Director
BRIJ LAL KHANNA
Company Secretary
Ajay K Arora
Village Chaundheri P O Dappar,
Tehsil Derabassi,
Punjab - 140506
Tel: 91-01761-248810/11/12
Website: http://www.rainbowdenim.com
Email: rainbow@rainbowdenim.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Rainbow Denim Ltd, incorporated in 1999, is engaged in manufacturing of Denim Fabric. The Companys products include light weight denim, medium weight denim and heavy weight denim. It provides basic d...
Reports by Rainbow Denim Ltd
