Rainbow Denim Ltd Share Price Live

3.44
(4.88%)
May 18, 2023|03:20:23 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 3.44
  Day's High 3.44
  52 Wk High 0
  Prev. Close 3.28
  Day's Low 3.16
  52 Wk Low 0
  Turnover (lac) 0.04
  P/E 0.33
  Face Value 10
  Book Value 28.32
  EPS 10.51
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 4.57
  Div. Yield 0
No Records Found

Rainbow Denim Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

3.44

Prev. Close

3.28

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

3.44

Day's Low

3.16

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

28.32

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.57

P/E

0.33

EPS

10.51

Divi. Yield

0

Rainbow Denim Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Rainbow Denim Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rainbow Denim Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:46 PM
Mar-2022Dec-2021Sep-2021Jun-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 19.02%

Foreign: 19.01%

Indian: 53.36%

Non-Promoter- 4.70%

Institutions: 4.70%

Non-Institutions: 22.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rainbow Denim Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

13.28

13.28

13.28

13.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-174.93

-167.4

-151.99

-140.59

Net Worth

-161.65

-154.12

-138.71

-127.31

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.45

6.21

149.04

181.3

yoy growth (%)

-92.63

-95.83

-17.79

-18.34

Raw materials

-1.92

-5.56

-92.88

-106.9

As % of sales

420.49

89.48

62.32

58.96

Employee costs

-3.93

-11.38

-16.83

-16.7

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-7.45

-16.15

-5.1

-8.95

Depreciation

-1.15

-1.89

-2.26

-3.05

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

4.67

-15.56

12.52

-76.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-92.63

-95.83

-17.79

-18.34

Op profit growth

-55.87

6.26

154.35

-587.41

EBIT growth

-166.84

-157.84

193.12

-191.65

Net profit growth

-53.83

216.27

-42.94

-7.94

No Record Found

Rainbow Denim Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.29

44.8516,455.2131.841.111,859.457.69

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

501

16.4914,490.26228.9712,458.18331.15

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

143.75

27.5413,969.7598.221.172,085.9840.19

Alok Industries Ltd

ALOKINDS

22.16

011,002.97-67.750912.91-38.07

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

GARFIBRES

923.8

42.839,170.1851.310.16374.93122.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rainbow Denim Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

H D Ramsinghani

Independent Director

D N Singh

Independent Director

R G Kulkarni

Company Secretary

Bhavna Dave

Addtnl Independent Director

BRIJ LAL KHANNA

Company Secretary

Ajay K Arora

Registered Office

Village Chaundheri P O Dappar,

Tehsil Derabassi,

Punjab - 140506

Tel: 91-01761-248810/11/12

Website: http://www.rainbowdenim.com

Email: rainbow@rainbowdenim.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Rainbow Denim Ltd, incorporated in 1999, is engaged in manufacturing of Denim Fabric. The Companys products include light weight denim, medium weight denim and heavy weight denim. It provides basic d...
Reports by Rainbow Denim Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Rainbow Denim Ltd share price today?

The Rainbow Denim Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.44 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rainbow Denim Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rainbow Denim Ltd is ₹4.57 Cr. as of 18 May ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rainbow Denim Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rainbow Denim Ltd is 0.33 and 0.12 as of 18 May ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rainbow Denim Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rainbow Denim Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rainbow Denim Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 18 May ‘23

What is the CAGR of Rainbow Denim Ltd?

Rainbow Denim Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.46%, 3 Years at 17.88%, 1 Year at -24.40%, 6 Month at 16.61%, 3 Month at -12.91% and 1 Month at 3.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rainbow Denim Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rainbow Denim Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.38 %
Institutions - 4.70 %
Public - 22.92 %

