Rainbow Denim Ltd Summary

Rainbow Denim Ltd, incorporated in 1999, is engaged in manufacturing of Denim Fabric. The Companys products include light weight denim, medium weight denim and heavy weight denim. It provides basic denim, slub denim, cross hatch, poly denim, stretch denim, ring slub denim and fancy denim. The Company manufactures versions of fabric with different weaves, such as RHT, LHT, Broken Twill, 3/1 weave, 2/1 weave, 2/2 weave and 1/1 weave. As of March 31, 2010, the Company had range of colors for denim fabric, such as indigo blue, light indigo blue, dark indigo blue, black, indigo bottom sulphur top (IBST) and sulphur bottom indigo top (SBIT).The Companys ultramodern plant uses the preferred rope-dyeing technology and has capacity to produce 18 million meters of Denim per year. The fabric is intended for exports to the developed markets of the World and the plant adheres to the strictest international norms of technology and environment-friendly processes. To keep pace with international fashion trends, Denim is not only produced in shades of blue, but various other colours as well, making Rainbow part with manufacturing capabilities. The modern, integrated plant of Spinning, Dyeing, Weaving and Finishing is equipped with quality control systems at all stages of production.As of March 31, 2010, the Company had a manufacturing plant in Mohali, Punjab. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), the Company had production of 15.34 million meters of denim fabric.During the year 2018-19, the manufacturing activities at the Lalru Plant in Punjab was suspended effective from March 25, 2019 due to labour unrest at the Plant.