Rainbow Denim Ltd Balance Sheet

3.44
(4.88%)
May 18, 2023|03:20:23 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

13.28

13.28

13.28

13.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-174.93

-167.4

-151.99

-140.59

Net Worth

-161.65

-154.12

-138.71

-127.31

Minority Interest

Debt

128.46

117.65

104.57

113.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-33.19

-36.47

-34.14

-14.24

Fixed Assets

22.92

24.08

25.97

29.47

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-56.68

-61.05

-60.4

-44.38

Inventories

2.67

4.6

10.12

15.13

Inventory Days

2,130.5

270.18

37.05

Sundry Debtors

1.3

1.64

11.9

40.58

Debtor Days

1,037.32

96.32

99.38

Other Current Assets

2.84

3.09

4.58

7.86

Sundry Creditors

-35.13

-35.12

-43.9

-52.65

Creditor Days

28,031.74

2,062.78

128.93

Other Current Liabilities

-28.36

-35.26

-43.1

-55.3

Cash

0.54

0.48

0.26

0.64

Total Assets

-33.19

-36.46

-34.14

-14.24

