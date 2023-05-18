Rainbow Denim Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
13.28
13.28
13.28
13.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-174.93
-167.4
-151.99
-140.59
Net Worth
-161.65
-154.12
-138.71
-127.31
Minority Interest
Debt
128.46
117.65
104.57
113.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-33.19
-36.47
-34.14
-14.24
Fixed Assets
22.92
24.08
25.97
29.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-56.68
-61.05
-60.4
-44.38
Inventories
2.67
4.6
10.12
15.13
Inventory Days
2,130.5
270.18
37.05
Sundry Debtors
1.3
1.64
11.9
40.58
Debtor Days
1,037.32
96.32
99.38
Other Current Assets
2.84
3.09
4.58
7.86
Sundry Creditors
-35.13
-35.12
-43.9
-52.65
Creditor Days
28,031.74
2,062.78
128.93
Other Current Liabilities
-28.36
-35.26
-43.1
-55.3
Cash
0.54
0.48
0.26
0.64
Total Assets
-33.19
-36.46
-34.14
-14.24
