Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.45
6.21
149.04
181.3
yoy growth (%)
-92.63
-95.83
-17.79
-18.34
Raw materials
-1.92
-5.56
-92.88
-106.9
As % of sales
420.49
89.48
62.32
58.96
Employee costs
-3.93
-11.38
-16.83
-16.7
As % of sales
860.65
183.22
11.29
9.21
Other costs
-1.09
-3.99
-53.17
-63.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
239.79
64.31
35.68
34.82
Operating profit
-6.49
-14.72
-13.86
-5.44
OPM
-1,420.94
-237.02
-9.29
-3
Depreciation
-1.15
-1.89
-2.26
-3.05
Interest expense
-10.81
-11.14
-13.77
-11.91
Other income
11
11.6
24.79
11.46
Profit before tax
-7.45
-16.15
-5.1
-8.95
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-7.45
-16.15
-5.1
-8.95
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-7.45
-16.15
-5.1
-8.95
yoy growth (%)
-53.83
216.27
-42.94
-7.94
NPM
-1,630.55
-260.01
-3.42
-4.93
