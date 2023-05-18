iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Rainbow Denim Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.44
(4.88%)
May 18, 2023|03:20:23 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rainbow Denim Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.45

6.21

149.04

181.3

yoy growth (%)

-92.63

-95.83

-17.79

-18.34

Raw materials

-1.92

-5.56

-92.88

-106.9

As % of sales

420.49

89.48

62.32

58.96

Employee costs

-3.93

-11.38

-16.83

-16.7

As % of sales

860.65

183.22

11.29

9.21

Other costs

-1.09

-3.99

-53.17

-63.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

239.79

64.31

35.68

34.82

Operating profit

-6.49

-14.72

-13.86

-5.44

OPM

-1,420.94

-237.02

-9.29

-3

Depreciation

-1.15

-1.89

-2.26

-3.05

Interest expense

-10.81

-11.14

-13.77

-11.91

Other income

11

11.6

24.79

11.46

Profit before tax

-7.45

-16.15

-5.1

-8.95

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-7.45

-16.15

-5.1

-8.95

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-7.45

-16.15

-5.1

-8.95

yoy growth (%)

-53.83

216.27

-42.94

-7.94

NPM

-1,630.55

-260.01

-3.42

-4.93

Rainbow Denim : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rainbow Denim Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.