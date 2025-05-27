Board Meeting 27 May 2025 22 May 2025

Rainbow Denim Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on 27th day of May 2025 to inter alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for year ended March 31 2025. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on today i.e. 27th Day of May, 2025 considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for 04th Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2025 and took note of the Statutory Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :27.05.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 11 Feb 2025

RAINBOW DENIM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for 03rd quarter ended December 31 2024 The Board of Directors in their meeting held on today, February 14, 2025 considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for 03rd Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Dec 2024 10 Dec 2024

RAINBOW DENIM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday December 13 2024 to consider and approve interalia the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 The Board of Directors in pursuance of order passed by Honble National Company Law Tribunal dated 12th October 2023 in their meeting held on 13th day of December, 2024 considered and approved the audited financial results for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and take note the Auditor Report thereon (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.12.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Dec 2024 7 Dec 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations and in terms of order of Honble National Company law Tribunal dated 12.10.2023, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 07th day of December, 2024 has approved the appointment of Mr. Rajnish Kumar Goyal as Chief Financial Officer (KMP) of the Company w.e.f. 07th day of december, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024