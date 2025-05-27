iifl-logo
Rainbow Denim Ltd Board Meeting

May 18, 2023

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 May 202522 May 2025
Rainbow Denim Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on 27th day of May 2025 to inter alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for year ended March 31 2025. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on today i.e. 27th Day of May, 2025 considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for 04th Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2025 and took note of the Statutory Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :27.05.2025)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202511 Feb 2025
RAINBOW DENIM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for 03rd quarter ended December 31 2024 The Board of Directors in their meeting held on today, February 14, 2025 considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for 03rd Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
Board Meeting13 Dec 202410 Dec 2024
RAINBOW DENIM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday December 13 2024 to consider and approve interalia the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 The Board of Directors in pursuance of order passed by Honble National Company Law Tribunal dated 12th October 2023 in their meeting held on 13th day of December, 2024 considered and approved the audited financial results for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and take note the Auditor Report thereon (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.12.2024)
Board Meeting7 Dec 20247 Dec 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations and in terms of order of Honble National Company law Tribunal dated 12.10.2023, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 07th day of December, 2024 has approved the appointment of Mr. Rajnish Kumar Goyal as Chief Financial Officer (KMP) of the Company w.e.f. 07th day of december, 2024.
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
RAINBOW DENIM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON 14TH DAY OF NOVEMBER 2024 FOR APPROVAL OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 02ND QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 2024

