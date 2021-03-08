To,

The Member of Rajsanket Realty Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Rajsanket Realty Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2019, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, the aforesaid standalone financial statements given the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standard prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2019, and its loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

The Companys current loans (Refer Note no. 15 of the standalone financial statements) under current financial assets as on 31st March 2019 include the unsecured loans given to a related company amounting to Rs. 1,08,17,16,804/- and to another company amounting to Rs. 40,28,46,529/-. At the request of these borrower companies, the Company has waived the interest receivable on these loans amounting to Rs. 18,33,94,636/- for the current year considering various factors including financial position of the borrower companies, which is not in compliance of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013. The management has considered these unsecured loans as good and recoverable in the standalone financial statements and no provision is made for the possible impairment.

As per the latest audited financial statements of these borrower companies for the year ended 31st March, 2018, they have huge accumulated losses and their net worth is fully eroded. Further, these companies are facing liquidity constraints due to which they may not be able to realize projections made as per their respective business plans. In the absence of sufficient appropriate evidence and considering the prevalent situation of the real estate sector, we are unable to comment upon the carrying value of these loans and recoverability of the same and the consequential impact, if any, on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Key Audit Matters ("KAM")

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Assessment of impairment of certain current loans under current financial assets (Refer Note no. 15 of the standalone financial statements) The Company has given current loans amounting to Rs. 1,58,26,46,745/- as at 31st March, 2019, out of which Rs. 1,08,17,16,804/- is given to a related company M/s. Rajesh Estates and Nirman Private Limited and Rs. 40,28,46,529/- is given to another company M/s. Rajesh Milestone Developers Private Limited. At the request of these companies, the Company has waived interest receivable on these loans for the current year amounting to Rs. 18,33,94,636/- . Both these companies are engaged in real estate sector. The loans given to both these companies represent 41% of the total assets of the Company. Our audit procedures performed included the following: The latest audited financial statements of these borrower companies as at 31st March 2018 indicate that they have incurred losses for the year, have accumulated losses and their net worth is fully eroded. Given the financial position of both these companies, the management was required to assess these loans given for impairment. • We understood the managements process of forecasting the future cash flows, evaluating the assumptions and comparing the estimates to externally available industry, economic and financial date, wherever necessary; At the time of making request for waivers of interest, both these companies made representations based on their respective business plan. This required estimations used, including the recoverable value of underlying tangible assets. • We assessed that the methodology used by management to estimate the recoverable value of the loans is consistent with accounting standards and is in line with the valuation standards applicable in India; Due to the significance of the carrying value of these loans to the standalone financial statements and the extent of and the significant management judgement and estimates involved in carrying out the impairment assessment, this was considered to be a key audit matter of the standalone financial statements.cc • We have assessed the assumptions and methodologies used by the management to determine the recoverable amount of the loans given to both these companies; • We assessed the Companys sensitivity analysis and evaluated whether any reasonably foreseeable change in assumptions could lead to impairment. • We checked the mathematical accuracy of the impairment mode. Adoption of Ind AS 115 – Revenue from Contract with Customers (Refer Note no. 3(k) of the standalone financial statements) The Company has adopted Ind As 115 – ‘Revenue from Contract with Customers, mandatory for reporting periods beginning on or after 1 April 2018. Revenue from real estate project contracts is recognised over a period of time in accordance with the requirements of the said Standard using the percentage of completion method. This determination is based on the proportion that contract cost actually, incurred, bear to the estimated total contracts costs, and requires significant judgements, including identification of contractual obligations, the Companys right to receive payments for performance completed till date, changes in scope and consequential revised contract price.cccc - Our audit procedures performed included the following : Revenue recognition is significant to the standalone financial statements based on the quantitative materiality. The adoption of Ind As 115, including the impact to retained earnings as at the transition date as per the modified retrospective method requires significant judgement in determining when ‘control of the asset underlying the performance obligation is transferred to the customer. • We read the accounting policy for revenue recognition of the Company and assessed compliance with the requirements of Ind AS 115. As the application of percentage of completion method involves significant judgement as explained above, this was considered to be a key audit matter of the standalone financial statements. • We assessed the management evaluation of recognising revenue from real estate contracts over a period of time in accordance with the requirements under Ind AS 115. • We tested controls over revenue recognition with specific focus on determination of progress of completion, recording of costs incurred and estimation of costs to complete the remaining contract obligations. • We inspected a sample of underlying customer contracts, performed retrospective assessment of costs incurred with estimated costs to identify significant variations and assess whether those variations have been considered in estimating the remaining costs-to-complete and consequential determination of stage of completion. • We tested controls and management processes pertaining to transfer of control in case of real estate projects. • We performed test of details, on a sample basis, and inspected the under lying customer contracts / agreements evidencing the transfer of control of the asset to the customer based on which revenue is recognised over a period of time. • We assessed the adequacy of disclosures included in financial statements, as specified in Ind AS 115. Assessment of carrying value of inventories (Refer Note no. 11 of the standalone financial statements) As at 31st March 2019, the carrying value of the inventories including ongoing and completed real-estate projects is 15,282.02 lakhs representing 42% of the Companys total assets. The inventories are held at the lower of the cost and net realisable value ("NRV"). Our audit procedures performed included the following : The determination of NRV involves estimates based on prevailing market conditions and taking into account the stage of completion of the inventory, the estimated future selling costs. • We evaluated the design and operation of internal controls related testing recoverable amounts with carrying amount of inventory including evaluating management processes for estimating future costs to complete projects.c Due to the significance of the carrying value of the inventories to the standalone financial statements and the involvement of the management judgement and estimates in the assessment of the carrying value, this was considered to be a key audit matter of the standalone financial statements. • We, for a sample of selected projects, compared costs incurred and estimates of future cost to complete the project with costs of similar projects and compared NRV to recent sales or to the estimated selling price. Recognition and measurement of deferred tax assets (Refer Note no. 10 of the standalone financial statements) The Company has deferred tax assets in respect of brought forward losses and other temporary differences. Our audit procedures included: The recognition of deferred tax assets involves judgement regarding the likelihood of the reasonable certainty of realisation of these assets, in particular whether there will be taxable profits in future periods that support recognition of these assets. Management records deferred tax assets in respect of brought forward business losses in cases where it is reasonably certain based on the projected profitability determined on the basis of approved business plans that sufficient taxable income will be available to absorb the brought forward business loss. • Through discussions with management, we understood the Companys process for recording deferred tax assets; • We have obtained the approved business plans, projected profitability statements for the existing projects and the future projects which are confirmed through definitive agreements; • We have performed sensitivity analysis and inquired into the basis of the projections for the reasonable certainty of utilisation of the brought forward business losses and therefore recognition of deferred tax assets; and • We tested the underlying data for the key deferred tax and tax provision calculations

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit / loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgement and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit, we also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2019 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2019 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; and

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial control with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March 2019 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements as mentioned in Note No. 38;

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii) There has been no amount required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) as amended: According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

For Ambavat Jain & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI FRN No:- 109681W Sd/- Ashish J. Jain Partner Membership No. 111829 Place :- Mumbai Date:- 30 May 2019

Annexure – A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on other Legal & Regulatory Requirements Section of our report of even date)

(i) (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of the fixed assets

(b) These fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not hold any immovable property as its fixed assets.

(ii) As informed to us, the inventory in the companys possession has been physically verified at reasonable intervals during the year by the management.

The discrepancies noticed on verification between physical stock and book records were not material.

(iii) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any fresh unsecured loans to company after the day the said company is covered in the registered maintained u/s 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. During the year, the Company has waived interest chargeable on such loans to the extent of Rs. 13,97,32,569/- (Principal amount of such loans outstanding as at the balance sheet date Rs. 1,08,17,16,804/-) which is not in compliance of section 186(7) of the Act, and hence in our opinion, the same is prejudicial to the interest of the Company. Other terms and conditions of such loans and the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of overdue interest has not been clearly stipulated. Hence, we do not comment on regularity of repayment of principal amount or receipt of interest.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable, in respect of loans and investments made except in the respect of following cases where interest is not charged at the prescribed rate during the year which is not in compliance of section 186(7) of the Act-

Name of Party Amount of interest not charged Amount of loan outstanding at the Balance Sheet date Rajesh Estate & Nirman Pvt. Ltd. (Related Party) Rs. 13,97,32,569/- Rs. 1,08,17,16,804/- Rajesh Milestone Developers Pvt. Ltd. Rs. 4,36,62,067/- Rs. 40,28,46,529/-

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to Rules made by the Central Government for maintenance of the cost records under section 148(1) of the Act in respect of the construction activities and are of the opinion that prima facie, the accounts and records have not been made and maintained as prescribed under the Rules. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records.

(vii)(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us company has not been regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities the undisputed statutory dues applicable to it. There were no arrears of outstanding undisputed statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except Provident Fund dues for the period from April 2012 to September 2018 amounting to Rs. 96,03,940/- property tax dues for the period from April 2012 to September 2018 amounting to Rs. 5,61,54,344/- and Maharashtra VAT amounting to Rs. 3,01,924/- for the period April 2017 to June 2017.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, custom duty, service tax, excise duty, goods and service tax, value added tax, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans to the bank during the year. However, the amount of overdue interest payable to IndusInd Bank as at balance sheet date was Rs.3,25,91,580/-. As informed to us, the Company has not obtained any loan from the financial institution or government nor issued any debentures.

(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us, the terms loans have been applied for the purposes for which they were raised. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(xi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xiv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) Accordingly to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

For Ambavat Jain & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI FRN No:- 109681W Sd/- Ashish J. Jain Partner Membership No. 111829 Place :- Mumbai Date:- 30 May 2019

Annexure – B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (A)(f) under ‘Report on other Legal & Regulatory Requirements Section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Rajsanket Realty Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2019 in conjunction with out audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Basis for Qualified opinion

In our opinion, according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedure performed, the following material weakness has been identified in the operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial control over financial reporting as at 31 March 2019:

The Companys internal financial controls in respect of supervisory and review controls over process of determining of recoverability of current loans and other current financial assets due from related parties and other companies were not operating effectively. Absence of aforesaid assessment in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India could potentially result in a material misstatement in the carrying value of the aforesaid dues from such related parties and other companies and consequently, could also impact the financial position and performance including other comprehensive income of the Company.

A ‘material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion, except for the possible effects of the material weakness described above in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, the Company has, in all material respects, maintained adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2019, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

We have considered the material weakness identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended 31 March 2019, and the material weakness has affected our opinion on the standalone financial statements of the Company and we have issued a qualified opinion on the standalone financial statements.