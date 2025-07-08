Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹53.2
Prev. Close₹56
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹53.2
Day's Low₹53.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-94.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.74
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
2.4
2.4
2.4
2.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-16.61
-7.3
-2.45
-3.39
Net Worth
-14.21
-4.9
-0.05
-0.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
116.76
12.88
10.01
8.56
yoy growth (%)
806.24
28.7
16.9
113.5
Raw materials
-54.42
24.57
19.84
20.62
As % of sales
46.61
190.72
198.26
240.88
Employee costs
-1.73
-1.55
-1.28
-0.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-6.1
0.78
-2.73
-4.26
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.09
-0.08
-0.07
Tax paid
1.25
-0.29
0.86
1.29
Working capital
72.98
-73.72
93.13
57.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
806.24
28.7
16.9
113.5
Op profit growth
0.16
64
21.76
318.45
EBIT growth
0.47
64.67
21.44
339.4
Net profit growth
-1,077.42
-126.41
-36.84
-24.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
842.8
|115.29
|2,08,619.27
|1,549.94
|0.71
|2,235.87
|118.79
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,374.85
|62.66
|1,37,216.06
|774.1
|0.31
|3,846.1
|186.99
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.35
|0
|71,516.29
|17.2
|0.11
|587.6
|275.27
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,310.5
|82.7
|69,593.68
|278.54
|0
|911.69
|579.14
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,858.95
|39.19
|67,591.84
|309.07
|0.43
|911.76
|396.45
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Jignesh P Waghela
Non Executive Director
Anuj M Patel
Independent Director
Nayna S Desai
Whole-time Director
Haresh V Sutaria
139 Seksaria Chambers,
2nd Floor N M Road Fort,
Maharashtra - 400023
Tel: 91-22-22670717
Website: -
Email: sanketinternationalltd@yahoo.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Sanket International was incorporated in the year 1985The company engaged in real estate activities in India. It also trades in shares and securities; engaged in investment activities; and provides fi...
Read More
Reports by Rajsanket Realty Ltd
