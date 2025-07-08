iifl-logo
Rajsanket Realty Ltd Share Price Live

53.2
(-5.00%)
Mar 8, 2021|02:32:51 PM

  • Open53.2
  • Day's High53.2
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close56
  • Day's Low53.2
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-94.42
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.74
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Rajsanket Realty Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Rajsanket Realty Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rajsanket Realty Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:18 AM
Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.95%

Non-Promoter- 61.04%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 61.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rajsanket Realty Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

2.4

2.4

2.4

2.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-16.61

-7.3

-2.45

-3.39

Net Worth

-14.21

-4.9

-0.05

-0.99

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

116.76

12.88

10.01

8.56

yoy growth (%)

806.24

28.7

16.9

113.5

Raw materials

-54.42

24.57

19.84

20.62

As % of sales

46.61

190.72

198.26

240.88

Employee costs

-1.73

-1.55

-1.28

-0.99

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-6.1

0.78

-2.73

-4.26

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.09

-0.08

-0.07

Tax paid

1.25

-0.29

0.86

1.29

Working capital

72.98

-73.72

93.13

57.45

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

806.24

28.7

16.9

113.5

Op profit growth

0.16

64

21.76

318.45

EBIT growth

0.47

64.67

21.44

339.4

Net profit growth

-1,077.42

-126.41

-36.84

-24.52

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Rajsanket Realty Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

842.8

115.292,08,619.271,549.940.712,235.87118.79

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,374.85

62.661,37,216.06774.10.313,846.1186.99

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.35

071,516.2917.20.11587.6275.27

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,310.5

82.769,593.68278.540911.69579.14

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,858.95

39.1967,591.84309.070.43911.76396.45

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rajsanket Realty Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Jignesh P Waghela

Non Executive Director

Anuj M Patel

Independent Director

Nayna S Desai

Whole-time Director

Haresh V Sutaria

Registered Office

139 Seksaria Chambers,

2nd Floor N M Road Fort,

Maharashtra - 400023

Tel: 91-22-22670717

Website: -

Email: sanketinternationalltd@yahoo.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Sanket International was incorporated in the year 1985The company engaged in real estate activities in India. It also trades in shares and securities; engaged in investment activities; and provides fi...
Reports by Rajsanket Realty Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Rajsanket Realty Ltd share price today?

The Rajsanket Realty Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹53.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rajsanket Realty Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajsanket Realty Ltd is ₹12.74 Cr. as of 08 Mar ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rajsanket Realty Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rajsanket Realty Ltd is 0 and -0.56 as of 08 Mar ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rajsanket Realty Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajsanket Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajsanket Realty Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 08 Mar ‘21

What is the CAGR of Rajsanket Realty Ltd?

Rajsanket Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.02%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rajsanket Realty Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rajsanket Realty Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.96 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 61.04 %

