Rajsanket Realty Ltd Cash Flow Statement

53.2
(-5.00%)
Mar 8, 2021|02:32:51 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-6.1

0.78

-2.73

-4.26

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.09

-0.08

-0.07

Tax paid

1.25

-0.29

0.86

1.29

Working capital

72.98

-73.72

93.13

57.45

Other operating items

Operating

68.03

-73.31

91.16

54.39

Capital expenditure

0.02

0.03

0.07

0

Free cash flow

68.06

-73.28

91.23

54.39

Equity raised

-4.9

-6.33

-3.02

2.93

Investing

0.05

0.38

0.07

0

Financing

71.04

112.93

97.8

66.67

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

134.25

33.68

186.08

124

