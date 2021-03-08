Rajsanket Realty Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-6.1
0.78
-2.73
-4.26
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.09
-0.08
-0.07
Tax paid
1.25
-0.29
0.86
1.29
Working capital
72.98
-73.72
93.13
57.45
Other operating items
Operating
68.03
-73.31
91.16
54.39
Capital expenditure
0.02
0.03
0.07
0
Free cash flow
68.06
-73.28
91.23
54.39
Equity raised
-4.9
-6.33
-3.02
2.93
Investing
0.05
0.38
0.07
0
Financing
71.04
112.93
97.8
66.67
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
134.25
33.68
186.08
124
