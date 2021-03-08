Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
116.76
12.88
10.01
8.56
yoy growth (%)
806.24
28.7
16.9
113.5
Raw materials
-54.42
24.57
19.84
20.62
As % of sales
46.61
190.72
198.26
240.88
Employee costs
-1.73
-1.55
-1.28
-0.99
As % of sales
1.48
12.05
12.81
11.59
Other costs
-33.7
-9.04
-12.19
-14.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.86
70.23
121.86
172.22
Operating profit
26.89
26.85
16.37
13.44
OPM
23.03
208.43
163.57
157.05
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.09
-0.08
-0.07
Interest expense
-33.08
-26.07
-19.04
-17.69
Other income
0.17
0.09
0.01
0.06
Profit before tax
-6.1
0.78
-2.73
-4.26
Taxes
1.25
-0.29
0.86
1.29
Tax rate
-20.49
-36.91
-31.41
-30.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.84
0.49
-1.87
-2.97
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-4.84
0.49
-1.87
-2.97
yoy growth (%)
-1,077.42
-126.41
-36.84
-24.52
NPM
-4.15
3.85
-18.76
-34.74
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.