Rajsanket Realty Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

53.2
(-5.00%)
Mar 8, 2021|02:32:51 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

116.76

12.88

10.01

8.56

yoy growth (%)

806.24

28.7

16.9

113.5

Raw materials

-54.42

24.57

19.84

20.62

As % of sales

46.61

190.72

198.26

240.88

Employee costs

-1.73

-1.55

-1.28

-0.99

As % of sales

1.48

12.05

12.81

11.59

Other costs

-33.7

-9.04

-12.19

-14.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.86

70.23

121.86

172.22

Operating profit

26.89

26.85

16.37

13.44

OPM

23.03

208.43

163.57

157.05

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.09

-0.08

-0.07

Interest expense

-33.08

-26.07

-19.04

-17.69

Other income

0.17

0.09

0.01

0.06

Profit before tax

-6.1

0.78

-2.73

-4.26

Taxes

1.25

-0.29

0.86

1.29

Tax rate

-20.49

-36.91

-31.41

-30.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.84

0.49

-1.87

-2.97

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-4.84

0.49

-1.87

-2.97

yoy growth (%)

-1,077.42

-126.41

-36.84

-24.52

NPM

-4.15

3.85

-18.76

-34.74

