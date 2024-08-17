iifl-logo-icon 1
Ranjeev Alloys Ltd Company Summary

1.3
(4.84%)
Dec 26, 2016|10:27:43 AM

Ranjeev Alloys Ltd Summary

Ranjeev Alloys Limited engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It manufactures mild steel (MS) ingots, runners and risers with an installed capacity of 22,800 MTPA MS ingots. The company is based in Fatehgarh Sahib, India. Ranjeev Alloys was incorporated in 1990. The companys plant is located at Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab.

