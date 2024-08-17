Ranjeev Alloys Limited engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It manufactures mild steel (MS) ingots, runners and risers with an installed capacity of 22,800 MTPA MS ingots. The company is based in Fatehgarh Sahib, India. Ranjeev Alloys was incorporated in 1990. The companys plant is located at Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.