SectorSteel
Open₹1.3
Prev. Close₹1.24
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.3
Day's Low₹1.3
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-31.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.5
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
3.84
3.84
3.84
3.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-15.77
-0.22
-0.22
-0.2
Net Worth
-11.93
3.62
3.62
3.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0.01
0.14
yoy growth (%)
-86.64
Raw materials
-0.01
-0.13
As % of sales
98.82
97.99
Employee costs
0
-0.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-0.12
-0.3
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
-1.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-86.64
Op profit growth
-71.22
EBIT growth
-31.97
Net profit growth
-67.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ranjeev Bhatia
Director
Jawahar Lal Goyal
Director
Krishan Kumar Bhatia
Director
Kanav Bhatia
Director
Vishal Patel
Director
Sanjay Kumar Das
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ranjeev Alloys Ltd
Summary
Ranjeev Alloys Limited engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It manufactures mild steel (MS) ingots, runners and risers with an installed capacity of 22,800 MTPA MS ingots. The company is based in Fatehgarh Sahib, India. Ranjeev Alloys was incorporated in 1990. The companys plant is located at Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab.
