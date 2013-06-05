Ranjeev Alloys Ltd Management Discussions

Industry Overview

The demand for steel in India is expected to rise 7 percent in the next financial year beginning April,1 compared to the sluggish 5.5 percent projected growth in 2012-13. The overall outlook for the steel sector is positive and the demand was likely to pick up in the next financial year on the back of revival in economic growth and the government’s measures to ease infrastructure investment rules.

In fiscal 2012-13, growth in domestic steel demand is expected to be around 5.5 percent. Total demand is expected to be around 75 million tonnes in 2011-12. In 2013-14, demand is expected to be higher at around seven percent.

India is currently the world’s fourth largest producer of crude steel after China, Japan and the U.S.

Challenges

Compared to the global average per capita consumption of 150 Kgs, India’s per capita consumption of steel is still a mere 39 kgs perhead. Even by Asian standards India have a long way to go in the consumption of steel. Technologically, the main hurdles before Indian Steel industry are the cost of power and non-availability of metallurgical coke.

Risks and Concerns

Un-remunerative Prices : Stagnating demand, domestic oversupply and falling prices in the last four year have hit Indian Steel makers.

Endemic Deficiencies: These are inherent in the quality and availability of some of the essential raw materials available in India, example, high ash content of indigeneous coking coal adversely affecting the productive efficiency of coal making and is generally imported.

Systematic Deficiencies: However, most of the weaknesses of the Indian Steel industry can be classified as Systematic deficiencies. Generally these deficiencies are:

a) High cost of Capital

b) High cost of basic inputs

c) Poor quality of basic infrastructure like road, ports, etc.

d) Lack of expenditure in research and development

e) Delay in absorption of technology by existing units

f) Low Quality of steel and steel products

g) High level taxation

Opportunities

The biggest opportunity before Indian Steel Sector is that there is enormous scope for increasing consumption of steel in almost all sectors in India. India has rich mineral resources. It has abundance of iron ore, coal and many other raw materials required for iron and steel undertaking. It has the fourth largest iron ore reserve.

Human Resources/ Industrial Relations Front

The company maintained cordial relations with employees at all levels during the year under report.

Internal Control Systems and their adequacy

The Company has a reasonable system of internal control comprising authority levels and powers, supervision, checks and balances, policies and procedures. The system is reviewed and updated on an on-going basis. The Company continuously upgrades its internal control systems by measures such as strengthening of IT infrastructure and use of external management assurance services.

Cautionary Statement

Certain Statements in the management discussion and analysis describing the Company’s Objectives, projection, estimates and expectations may be ‘forward looking statements’ within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors, which could make a difference to the company’s operations including economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic market in which the company operates, changes in the Government regulations, tax laws and other statutes along with other incidental factors.

I have examined the registers, records, books and papers of M/s Ranjeev Alloys Limited as required to be maintained under the Companies Act, 1956, and the rules there under and also the provisions contained in the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2013. In my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the examinations carried out by me and explanations furnished to me by the company, its officers and agents. I certify that in respect of the aforesaid period under review:

1. The company has kept and maintained all registers as stated in Annexure ’A’ to this certificate, as per the provisions and the mles made there under and all entries therein have been duly recorded.

2. The Company has duly filed the applicable forms and returns as stated in Annexure ‘B’ to this certificate, with the Registrar of Companies, Regional Director, Central Government, Company Law Board or other authorities within the time prescribed under the Act and the rules made there under.

3. The company being a Public Limited Company, comments are not required on minimum number of members.

4. The Board of Directors duly met 8 times on 11-05-2012, 21-07-2012, 09-08-2012, 25-08-2012, 08-11-2012, 28-12-2012, 30-01-2013 and 31-03-2013 in respect of which meetings proper notices were given and proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose.

5. The company has closed its Register of Members from Friday the 28th day of September, 2012 to Saturday, the 29th day of September, 2012 during the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2012. The notice of Book Closure was published in one newspaper.

6. The annual general meeting for the financial year ended on 31-03-2012 was held on 29- 09-2012 after giving due notice to the members of the company and the resolutions passed thereat were duly recorded in Minutes Book maintained for the purpose.

7. One Extra ordinary general meeting was held on 19th, April 2012 during the year.

8. The company has not advanced any loan to its director(s) during the year as explained by the management.

9. According to the management, the company has complied with the provisions of Section 297.

10. According to the management, respective register under Section 301 of the Act is maintained by the company.

11. The company claims that as there were no instances falling with in the purview of Section 314 of the Act, the company has not obtained any approval from the Board of Directors, members or Central Government.

12. The issue of duplicate share certificate was not required during the Financial Year.

13. The Company has complied with:

I. Delivered certificates as required during the year.

II, III, IV No dividend was declared or paid during the financial year.

V. Duly complied with the requirements of Section 217 of the Act.

14. The Board of Directors is duly constituted. There is no additional/altemate/casual appointment of Directors during the year.

15. The Company has not appointed any Managing Director/Whole Time Director or Manager during the year.

16. There has been no sole-selling agent of the company.

17. No such approvals of Central Government, Company Law Board, Regional Director has been required in any case.

18. The Directors have disclosed their interest in other companies/firms to the Board of Directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the rules made there under.

19. No issue of Shares has been there during the year.

20. There have not been any bought back of shares during the Financial Year.

21 The Company has not issued Preference shares at any point of time and thus redemption do not arise.

22. No such keeping of rights/dividend/bonus shares was ever required during the Financial Year.

23. According to the management the company has not accepted any deposits during the year under review as per the provisions of Section 58 A of the Companies Act, 1956.

24. The amount borrowed by the Company from directors, members, public, financial institutions, banks and others during the financial year ending 31-3-2012 is within the borrowing limits of the Company and that necessary resolutions as per Section 293(1)

(d) of the Act have been passed in duly convened extraordinary general meeting held earlier.

25. The company has made loans and investment, or given guarantees or provided securities to other bodies corporate in compliance with the provisions of Section 372A the Act and has made necessary entries in the register kept of the purpose.

26. The company has not altered the provisions of memorandum with respect to situation of the company’s registered office from one state to another during the year and thus compliance is not applicable.

27. The company has not altered the provisions of the memorandum with respect to the object of the company during the year under scrutiny and thus compliance is not applicable.

28. The company has not altered the provisions of the memorandum with respect to name of the company during the year under scrutiny and thus compliance not applicable.

29. The company has not altered the provisions of the memorandum with respect to share capital of the company during the year under scrutiny and thus compliance is not applicable.

30. The company has not altered its Articles of Association during the year under scrutiny and thus compliance is not applicable.

31. On the basis of information and explanations given to us by the management no prosecution or show cause was ever issued to company during the Financial Year.

32. The company has not received any security from its employees during the year under certification and thus compliance was not applicable.

33. On the basis of information and explanation provided by the management, provisions of the Provident Fund Act were not applicable to company during the year.

Annexure A

Registers as maintained by the Company

Name of Register Maintained under Section 1. Register of Members 150(1) 2. Register of Index of Members 151(1) 3. Minute Books of Board of directors 193 (1) 4. Minute Books of Proceedings of General Meetings 193 (1)& 196(1) 5. Books of Accounts 209 (1)& 209 A (1) 6. Register of Directors 303 (1)&303 (1) 7. Register of Director’s Shareholdings 307 (1) (5) 8. Register of Investments 372 A (1) 9. Register of Charges 143 (1) 10. Register of Contracts, with Directors, Companies & Firms In which directors are interested. 301(1), (5)

Annexure B

Forms and Returns as filed by the Company with the Registrar of Companies, during the financial year ending on 31st March, 2013

Form No For Date of Filing Form 23 Registration of Resolution 25-04-2012 Form 66 Compliance Certificate 16-10-2012 Form 20B Annual Return 28-11-2012 Form 23AC & ACA Balance Sheet 10-01-2013

Note: We further state that compliance of all the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 is the responsibility of the management. This report is prepared on test check basis and information & explanation provided to us by the management of the company. It is neither an assurance as to future viability of the Company nor the efficiency or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the company.