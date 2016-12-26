iifl-logo-icon 1
Ranjeev Alloys Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.3
(4.84%)
Dec 26, 2016|10:27:42 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0.01

0.14

yoy growth (%)

-86.64

Raw materials

-0.01

-0.13

As % of sales

98.82

97.99

Employee costs

0

-0.24

As % of sales

0

168.56

Other costs

-0.07

-0.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

418.81

27.28

Operating profit

-0.07

-0.27

OPM

-417.63

-193.83

Depreciation

0

0

Interest expense

-0.04

-0.19

Other income

0

0.16

Profit before tax

-0.12

-0.3

Taxes

0

0

Tax rate

6.16

0.39

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.13

-0.3

Exceptional items

0

-0.1

Net profit

-0.13

-0.4

yoy growth (%)

-67.48

NPM

-700.66

-287.75

