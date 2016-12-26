Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0.01
0.14
yoy growth (%)
-86.64
Raw materials
-0.01
-0.13
As % of sales
98.82
97.99
Employee costs
0
-0.24
As % of sales
0
168.56
Other costs
-0.07
-0.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
418.81
27.28
Operating profit
-0.07
-0.27
OPM
-417.63
-193.83
Depreciation
0
0
Interest expense
-0.04
-0.19
Other income
0
0.16
Profit before tax
-0.12
-0.3
Taxes
0
0
Tax rate
6.16
0.39
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.13
-0.3
Exceptional items
0
-0.1
Net profit
-0.13
-0.4
yoy growth (%)
-67.48
NPM
-700.66
-287.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.