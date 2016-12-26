Ranjeev Alloys Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
3.84
3.84
3.84
3.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-15.77
-0.22
-0.22
-0.2
Net Worth
-11.93
3.62
3.62
3.64
Minority Interest
Debt
12.6
12.84
12.84
12.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.67
16.46
16.46
16.49
Fixed Assets
0.33
0.45
0.45
0.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.03
15.93
15.93
15.87
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.03
0.03
Debtor Days
575.77
Other Current Assets
0.28
15.97
15.96
16.58
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.02
-0.02
Creditor Days
383.84
Other Current Liabilities
-0.25
-0.04
-0.04
-0.72
Cash
0.3
0.08
0.07
0.16
Total Assets
0.66
16.46
16.46
16.49
