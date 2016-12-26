iifl-logo-icon 1
Ranjeev Alloys Ltd Balance Sheet

1.3
(4.84%)
Dec 26, 2016|10:27:43 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

3.84

3.84

3.84

3.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-15.77

-0.22

-0.22

-0.2

Net Worth

-11.93

3.62

3.62

3.64

Minority Interest

Debt

12.6

12.84

12.84

12.85

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.67

16.46

16.46

16.49

Fixed Assets

0.33

0.45

0.45

0.45

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.03

15.93

15.93

15.87

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.03

0.03

Debtor Days

575.77

Other Current Assets

0.28

15.97

15.96

16.58

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.02

-0.02

Creditor Days

383.84

Other Current Liabilities

-0.25

-0.04

-0.04

-0.72

Cash

0.3

0.08

0.07

0.16

Total Assets

0.66

16.46

16.46

16.49

