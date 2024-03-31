To

The Members of Ranjit Securities Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Ranjit Securities Limited(“the Company”), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including other Comprehensive Income), statement of cash flows and statement of Changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including the summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015, the relevant circulars, guidelines and directions issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from time to time (‘RBI Guidelines) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit, total comprehensive Income, cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

1. A case had been filed before CJM Gwalior by the Registrar of the Companies, M.P. against the company and its directors under section 295 (4) & (5), 211, 372 (8), 383 (1A) & 209A of Companies Act, 1956, which is still not concluded.

2. The Companys shares are suspended from trading at Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. (BSE) since December, 2004, However, the company has applied for Revocation of suspension of share with BSE which is yet to be concluded.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Sl No Key Audit Matters Auditors Response 1 Impairment of loans: Principal audit procedures performed: (a) Classification of assets to stage 1,2, or 3 using criteria in accordance with RBIs regulatory circulars; We tested assets in stage 1, 2 and 3 on sample basis to verify that they were allocated to the appropriate stage. (b) Measurement of individual borrowers provisions, assessment of multiple economic scenarios; For exposure determined to be individually impaired, we tested a samples of loans and advances and examined Managements estimate of future cash flows, assessed their reasonableness and checked the resultant provision calculations.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

• The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

• Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

• If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the financial statements

The Companys board of directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities ;selection

and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financials statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement ,whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the over ride of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such control

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work ; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2 (A). As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that :

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive Income, the statement of Cash Flows and Statement of changes in Equity dealt by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts

d. in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

b. The company has made provision as on 31/03/2024 as required under applicable law or Accounting standards for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts. The company did not have any long term derivative contracts as on 31/03/2024.

c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) by the Company.

d. (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest

in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. The company had not proposed any dividend in the previous year and also have not proposed any dividend for the year, therefore, Section 123 of the Act, is not applicable to the company.

f. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software:

The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting softwares used for maintaining the books of account

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

(C) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, No remuneration has been paid by the Company to its directors during the year, is in accordance with the provisions of Section197 of the Act.

For Jain Doshi & Co., Chartered Accountants Place : Indore Firm Registration No. : 007365C Date :30/05/2024 (Rakesh Kumar Jain) Partner Membership No. : 075938 UDIN : 24075938BKBBPX9880

“ANNEXURE-A” TO THE AUDITORS REPORT OF Ranjit Securities Limited

The Annexure referred to in our independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024, based on our audit, we report that :

(i) (a) (A) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of

Property, Plant and Equipment ;

(B) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets ;

(b) These Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at once every three years, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) . Based on our examination of the property tax receipts and lease agreement for land on which building is constructed, registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self- constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. Deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made there under.

(ii) (a) The Company is in the business of providing loans and does not have any physical inventories. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ? 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) (a) The Company, being a Non-Banking Financial Company (‘NBFC), registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934 and its principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest

(c) . In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular as per stipulation. In the cases where repayment of principal and payment of interest is not received as stipulated, the cognizance thereof is taken by the Company in course of its periodic regulatory reporting. Refer note No 24 (xi) to the Financial Statements for summarized details of such loans/advances which are not repaid by borrowers as per stipulations. According to the information and explanation made available to us, reasonable steps are taken by the Company for recovery thereof.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is over due amount of Rupees 123.23 lakhs (Previous Year 74.52 lakhs) for more than ninety days, remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date (refer note 24(xi). According to the information and explanation made available to us, company have taken legal action for recovery of Rupees 26.81 (Pr Year 26.81) lakhs overdue amount and has taken reasonable steps for recovery of remaining amount.

(e) Since the Companys principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to it.

(f) Based on our audit procedures, according to the information and explanation made available to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year.

The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) In respect of statutory dues In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings to financial institutions, banks, government and dues to debenture holders or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) . In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not obtained any money by way of term loans from bank during the year.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates. or joint ventures Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates. or joint ventures, hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments)during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) . We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Company is in the business of Non Banking Financial companies NBFC, holding registration under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) . According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (‘CIC ) as defined under the Regulations by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of

Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) requiring any amount transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the

Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act is not applicable to the company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a)& (b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(xxi) The company do not have any associate, subsidiary or holding company hence clause 3(xxi) regarding auditors adverse comment in theses company is not applicable.

Place Indore For Jain Doshi& Co., Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. : 007365C Date 30/05/2024 (Rakesh Kumar Jain) Partner Membership No. : 075938 UDIN : 24075938BKBBPX9880

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the

Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Ranjit Securities Limited (“the Company”) as at March 31,2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The board of directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records,and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act,2013.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those standards and the guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management of override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Jain Doshi& Co. Firm Reg. No.: 007365C Place: Indore Chartered Accountants Date : 30/05/2024 (Rakesh Kumar Jain) Partner Memb No. 075938 UDIN : 24075938BKBBPX9880

REPORT UNDER “NON BANKING FINANCIAL COMPANIES AUDITORS REPORT (RESERVE BANK ) DIRECTION - 2016)

To,

The Board of Directors Ranjit Securities Ltd.

Indore

We have audited the annual account of M/s. Ranjit Securities Ltd. for the year ended 31st March, 2024. As required by Non-Banking Financial Companies Auditors Report (Reserve Bank of India) Direction 1998, and on the basis of such checks as are appropriate and as per the information and explanation given to us.

We report that:

1. The Company is registered with Reserve Bank of India, Under Section 45 IA of the RBI Act, 1934 as NBFC vide Registration No. 0300012 and said registration is continue with RBI as a Non systematic, Non Deposit taking Non Banking Finance Company classified as “loan and investment Company”.

2. The Board of Directors has passed the resolution for the non acceptance of any public deposits on 14 th February, 2024.

3. The Company has complied with the prudential norms relating to Income reorganization, accounting standards, assets classification and provision for bad and doubtful debts as specified in the direction issued by the Reserve Bank of India in terms of the Non Banking Financial Prudential Norms (Reserve Bank) Direction 20.

4. The Company does not accept any public deposit during 01/04/2023 to 31/03/2024.

5. As per information and explanation furnished to us the Company has passed a resolution to identify the group /holding / subsidiaries and have Group Companies as under :

1. TDS Fincap Pvt. Ltd.

2. TDS Infra Estate Developers Pvt. Ltd.,

3. Aarja Buildcon Pvt. Ltd.,

4. Hsh Construction Pvt Ltd.

5. Drishyam realty consultant (OPC) Pvt Ltd.,

6. TDS Enterprises Pvt Ltd.

7. HSH CONSTRUCTION SERVICES PRIVATE Ltd.

8. KRISHNA BUSINESS CENTRE MAINTENANCE Ltd

6. As per information and explanation furnished to us the Company has furnished required return & details to Reserve Bank of India within the stipulated period as demanded by RBI on time to time.

7. The company is holding COR issued by the RBI and it is entitled to hold such COR in term of its assets / income patterns as on 31st March, 2024.

We certified that the above informations are true and correct.

For Jain Doshi& Co.

Firm Reg. No.: 007365C Chartered Accountants

Place: Indore

Date : 30/05/2024

(Rakesh Kumar Jain) Partner Memb No. 075938 UDIN : 24075938BKBBPY6901

RANJIT SECURITIES LIMITED

CIN: L67120MP1994PLC008680

Registered Office : 317-318, Transport Nagar, Scheme No 44, Indore (MP) 452014