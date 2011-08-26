Ras Extrusions Ltd Merged Management Discussions

Ras Extrusions Ltd Merged Share Price Management Discussions
RAS EXTRUSIONS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT:
The main product of the Company is multi-layer-laminated web, used for
manufacturing soft squeeze laminated tubes. The Company caters to the
toothpaste (oral care/dentifrice) segment. Currently even though the
Industry is growing, it is the level of service, quality of web, discounts
offered primarily drive the market. It is expected that once the final
restructuring is completed the Company would be in a position to take
advantage of the growing FMCG segment in India and abroad, with added
advantage of competitive price offering and support of co-promoters , the
worlds largest tube manufacturer.
In addition to toothpaste, cosmetic segment has become a major contributor
for growth of the tube market in India. This will help in enhancing the
order book position of the Company, at a better margin for its products
with higher volume of web sales.
THREATS, RISKS & CONCERN:
As mentioned above though the industry has started growing, after
recessionary pressures on economy as a whole, it is discounts and
promotions, which primarily drive it. Intense competition amongst the
toothpaste majors in domestic and international market has lead to price
cuts having adverse impact on the entire supply chain, as laminated tubes
being an important cost-component of the toothpaste industry have come
under pressure for price reductions, for the laminated web sourcing.
Keeping in mind the aforesaid constraints the Company has worked out number
of strategies including:
* Reduction in raw material cost through efficient procurement by regularly
negotiating with its key raw material suppliers for price revision and
economic bulk order quantity sourcing once the restructuring is in place.
OUTLOOK:
The Company focuses on increase in volume, improve its efficiency by
vigorously implementing cost reduction parameters viz. efficient
procurement policy, applying various cost reduction methods, innovations,
strengthening its quality parameters. The above steps would ultimately lead
to production of quality laminate at competitive prices.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:
The Company has proper and adequate control systems to ensure that all
assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or
disposition and that transaction are authorized, recorded and reported
correctly. These are viewed by Audit Committee and the suggestion made by
them are implemented.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:
This has been covered in the Directors report.
DEVELOPMENTS ON HUMAN RESOURCE / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT:
The Company continuously monitors its manpower requirement to ensure that
it has adequate human skills commensurate with its needs. Industrial
relations of the Company continue to be cordial.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:
Statements in the Managements Discussion and Analysis Report describing
the Companys projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be
forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities
laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those
expressed or implied. Important factors that would make a difference to the
companys operations include demand supply conditions, raw material prices,
changes in government regulations, tax regimes, economic developments
within and outside the country, implementation of BIFR scheme etc.