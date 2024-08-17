Summary

Incorporated in 1990, RAS Extrusions is promoted by Ambarish Kaji and B C Thadani. The companys plant at Chakan, Maharashtra, with an installed capacity of 1840 tpa, commenced commerical production in Jan.91. RAS manufactures aseptic flexible packaging materials for the cosmetic, food, pharmaceutical, toiletry and telecommunication cable industries. The companys clientele includes Hindustan Lever, Nestle, Roussel, Hoechst, Procter and Gamble, Fulford, Boots, Nestle, Burroughs Wellcome, Parke-Davis, Searle, Godrej, etc. In the telecommunication industry, its clients include Karnataka Cables, Finolex Cables, Vindhya Telelinks and Upcom Cables. In Oct.92, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance its expansion project. In 1992, the company tied up with Lawson Mardon Group, UK, for a technical collaboration to upgrade its manufacturing technology of flexible packaging materials. In 1994-95, the company shifted its product mix to laminate web, a more profitable product, for use in laminate tubes. This product of the company has recieved approval from tube manufactureres in Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Read More