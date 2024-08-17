iifl-logo-icon 1
Ras Extrusions Ltd Merged Share Price

23
(0.00%)
Aug 26, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Ras Extrusions Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

23

Prev. Close

23

Turnover(Lac.)

0.23

Day's High

23

Day's Low

23

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-14.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.7

P/E

23.47

EPS

0.98

Divi. Yield

0

Ras Extrusions Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Ras Extrusions Ltd (Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ras Extrusions Ltd (Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:06 AM
Sep-2011Jun-2011Mar-2011Dec-2010
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 80.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 80.90%

Non-Promoter- 0.43%

Institutions: 0.43%

Non-Institutions: 18.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ras Extrusions Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2010Sep-2009

Equity Capital

2.05

10.9

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

-3.47

-15.7

Net Worth

-1.42

-4.8

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Ras Extrusions Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ras Extrusions Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Sameer A Kaji

Director

Bhagwan C Thadani

Director

Roger C B Pereira

Director

D H Pai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ras Extrusions Ltd Merged

Summary

Incorporated in 1990, RAS Extrusions is promoted by Ambarish Kaji and B C Thadani. The companys plant at Chakan, Maharashtra, with an installed capacity of 1840 tpa, commenced commerical production in Jan.91. RAS manufactures aseptic flexible packaging materials for the cosmetic, food, pharmaceutical, toiletry and telecommunication cable industries. The companys clientele includes Hindustan Lever, Nestle, Roussel, Hoechst, Procter and Gamble, Fulford, Boots, Nestle, Burroughs Wellcome, Parke-Davis, Searle, Godrej, etc. In the telecommunication industry, its clients include Karnataka Cables, Finolex Cables, Vindhya Telelinks and Upcom Cables. In Oct.92, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance its expansion project. In 1992, the company tied up with Lawson Mardon Group, UK, for a technical collaboration to upgrade its manufacturing technology of flexible packaging materials. In 1994-95, the company shifted its product mix to laminate web, a more profitable product, for use in laminate tubes. This product of the company has recieved approval from tube manufactureres in Asia, Australia and the Middle East.
