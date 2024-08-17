Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹23
Prev. Close₹23
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.23
Day's High₹23
Day's Low₹23
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-14.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.7
P/E23.47
EPS0.98
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2010
|Sep-2009
Equity Capital
2.05
10.9
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
-3.47
-15.7
Net Worth
-1.42
-4.8
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Sameer A Kaji
Director
Bhagwan C Thadani
Director
Roger C B Pereira
Director
D H Pai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ras Extrusions Ltd Merged
Summary
Incorporated in 1990, RAS Extrusions is promoted by Ambarish Kaji and B C Thadani. The companys plant at Chakan, Maharashtra, with an installed capacity of 1840 tpa, commenced commerical production in Jan.91. RAS manufactures aseptic flexible packaging materials for the cosmetic, food, pharmaceutical, toiletry and telecommunication cable industries. The companys clientele includes Hindustan Lever, Nestle, Roussel, Hoechst, Procter and Gamble, Fulford, Boots, Nestle, Burroughs Wellcome, Parke-Davis, Searle, Godrej, etc. In the telecommunication industry, its clients include Karnataka Cables, Finolex Cables, Vindhya Telelinks and Upcom Cables. In Oct.92, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance its expansion project. In 1992, the company tied up with Lawson Mardon Group, UK, for a technical collaboration to upgrade its manufacturing technology of flexible packaging materials. In 1994-95, the company shifted its product mix to laminate web, a more profitable product, for use in laminate tubes. This product of the company has recieved approval from tube manufactureres in Asia, Australia and the Middle East.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.