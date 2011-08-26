Ras Extrusions Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2010
|Sep-2009
Equity Capital
2.05
10.9
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
-3.47
-15.7
Net Worth
-1.42
-4.8
Minority Interest
Debt
1.5
0.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.07
-4.72
Fixed Assets
3
3.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
-2.95
-7.85
Inventories
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0.03
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.06
0.11
Sundry Creditors
-0.29
-1.55
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.72
-6.44
Cash
0.03
0
Total Assets
0.08
-4.72
No Record Found
