Ras Extrusions Ltd Merged Share Price Auditors Report
RAS EXTRUSIONS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
AUDITORS REPORT
To
The Members of
RAS EXTRUSIONS LIMITED
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of RAS EXTRUSIONS LIMITED, as
at 30th September 2010, and also the Profit and Loss account and the Cash
Flow statement for the year ended on that date annexed thereto. These
financial statements are the responsibility of the companys management.
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements
based on our audit.
2. We have conducted our audit in accordance with the auditing standards
generally accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and
perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the
financial statements are free of material misstatement. An audit Includes
examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures
In the financial statements. An audit Includes assessing the accounting
principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as
evaluating the overall financial statement presentation. We believe that
our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 issued by
the Central Government of India in terms of sub-Section (4A) of Section 227
of the Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the Annexure, a statement on the
matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order.
4. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report
that:
i) We have obtained all the Information and explanations, which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;
ii) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the company so far as appears from our examination of those books ;
iii) The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss account and Cash Flow Statement
dealt with by this report are In agreement with the books of account;
iv) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss account and Cash
Flow Statement dealt with by this report comply with the Accounting
Standards referred to in sub-Section (3C) of Section 211 of the Companies
Act, 1956 except In case of Retirement benefits as referred to In note no.
10 In Schedule 16;
v) On the basis of written representations received from the directors, as
on 30th September 2010 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, We
report that none of the directors is disqualified from being appointed as a
director in terms of clause (g) of sub-Section (1) of Section 274 of the
Companies Act, 1956;
vi) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts read with notes thereon give
the information required by the Companies Act, 1956, in the manner so
required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting
principles generally accepted in India:
a. In the case of the balance sheet, of the state of affairs of the company
as at 30th September 2010;
b. In the case of the profit and loss account, of the profit of the company
for the year ended on that date; and
c. In the case of the cash flow statement, of the cash flows for the year
ended on that date.
For SANGANI & CO.
Chartered Accountants
(Pravin P Sangani)
Proprietor
Membership No. 005293
MUMBAI: November 15, 2010
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT
(Referred to in paragraph 3 of our report of even date)
The Annexure referred to in the auditors report to the members of RAS
Extrusions Limited for the year ended September 30, 2010. We report that:
1. a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars
including quantitative details and situations of fixed assets.
b) As explained to us, all the assets have been physically verified by the
management during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such
verification.
c) Company has not sold any Fixed Assets during the year. Accordingly
Clause 1(c) of the Order is not applicable.
2. a) The inventory, including stocks lying with third parties for which
confirmation have been received from the concerned parties, Inventory has
been physically verified during the period by the management. In our
opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.
b) The procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the
management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
company and the nature of its business.
c) We are of the opinion that the company is generally maintaining proper
records of inventory. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the
physical stocks and the books records were not material and the same have
been properly dealt within the books of accounts.
3. a) As explained to us and based on the information given to us we are of
the opinion that the Company has not granted any loans, secured or
unsecured to Companies, Firms or Other Parties covered in the register
maintained under Section 301 of the Act.
b) In view of the above clause (b) and (c) and (d) are not applicable.
c) The Company had taken interest free deposit of Rs. 7.00 Lacs from a
Company which is covered in the Register maintained under Section 301 of
the Companies Act, 1956. The Maximum amount involved during the year was
Rs. 7.00 Lacs. Year end balance Rs. 7.00 Lacs. The company has not granted
any Loan / Deposit to companies, firms and other parties covered in the
Register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
d) In our opinion and based on the explanation given to us, other terms &
conditions on which interest free deposit have been taken by the company
listed in the Register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act,
1956, are not prima facie, prejudicial to the interest of the company.
e) As per the terms & conditions of the interest free deposit taken and
based on the explanation given to us, there is no stipulation as to
repayment of Principal amount during the year.
4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the
size of the company and the nature of its business, for purchases of
inventory, fixed assets, for the sale of goods and for services. No major
weaknesses have been noticed in the internal control.
5. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the particular of contracts or arrangements referred to in section
301 of the Act have been entered in the register required to be maintained
under that section and the transactions made in pursuance of such contracts
or arrangements have been made at prices which are reasonable with regard
to the prevailing market prices at the relevant time.
6. The Company has not accepted any deposits from public during the year
under review, therefore the directive issued by Reserve Bank of India and
Section 58A & Section 58AA or any other relevant provisions of the Act and
the rules framed thereunder are not applicable to the company.
7. In our opinion the company has an internal audit system commensurate
with the size and nature of its business.
8. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central
Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under clause
(d) of sub-section (1) of Section 209 of the Companies Act, 1956 in respect
of services carried out by the Company.
9. a) According to the review of the records of the company, there have
been some delays in depositing of undisputed statutory dues such as
Provident Fund, Profession Tax, Income Tax, Cess, Sales Tax with the
appropriate authorities. Dues in respect of Service-tax, Excise duty have
been paid to the respective authority though there have been delays in few
cases. There were no dues payables in respect of Investor Education and
Protection Fund, Wealth-tax. As explained to us the company has been
advised that Employees State Insurance Act is not applicable, as the
factory is situated in non-implementable area.
b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed
amounts payable in respect of Income-tax, Wealth-tax, Sales-tax, Service
Tax, Custom duty, Excise duty, Cess, etc., were outstanding as at 30th
September, 2010 for a period of more than six months from the date they
become payable.
c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no
dues of Income-tax, Sales-tax, Wealth-tax, Service Tax, Custom duty, Cess
etc. which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.
10. The accumulated losses of the company are more than fifty percent of
its net worth. The company has incurred cash loss during the financial year
covered by our audit and has incurred cash loss during the immediately
preceding financial year.
11. According to the information and explanations given by the Management,
The Company does not have any dues to financial institution or banks or
debenture holders, hence this clause is not applicable.
12. The company has not granted loans and advances on the basis of security
by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, provisions of any special statute applicable to chit fund, nidhi or
mutual benefit fund / societies are not applicable to the Company.
14. Based on our examination of documents and records, we are of the
opinion that the company is not dealing or trading in shares, securities,
debentures and other investments.
15. The company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from
banks or financial institutions.
16. The term loans have been applied for the purpose for which they were
raised.
17. According to the information and explanation provided to us by the
management and based on the overall review of the Cash Flow Statement as at
30th September 2010, prima-facie, we are of the opinion that, funds raised
from short term sources were not used for long term application during the
accounting year covered by our report.
18. The company has made Preferential allotment of shares to Companies
covered in the Register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act,
1956 with compliance of the order of the BIFR for rehabilitation of the
Company.
19. The company has not issued any debentures during the year. Accordingly
clause 4(xix) of the Order is not applicable.
20. The company has not raised any money by public issue of securities.
21. According to the information and explanations given by the management,
we report that no fraud on or by the company has been noticed or reported
during the year.
For SANGANI & CO.
Chartered Accountants
(Pravin P Sangani)
Proprietor
Place: MUMBAI Membership No. 005293
Date : November 15, 2010