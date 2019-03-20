To the Members of

Rasoi Limited Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of Rasoi Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2018, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of cash flows and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as Standalone financial statements).

Management’s Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 (" the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that gives a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), Profit or Loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), cash flows and changes in Equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that gives a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on

Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the standalone financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial controls relevant to the Company’s preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company’s Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the standalone financial statements. We believe that the audit evidences we have obtained are sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS, of the financial position of the Company as at 31st March, 2018, and its financial performance including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the statement of changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extend applicable.

As required by Section143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rule issued thereunder;

e. on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2018 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2018 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting (IFCoFR) of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls refer to our separate report in Annexure ‘B’.

g. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company does not have any pending litigations, other than those disclosed in the financial statements; which would materially impact its financial position. Refer note no. 2.29 to the financial statement;

ii. the Company has made provision, as required under the applicable laws or Ind AS, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. there were no delays in transferring amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

B. Chhawchharia & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 305123E Sd/- S.K. Chhawchharia Place: Kolkata Partner Date: 22nd May, 2018 Membership No. 008482

Annexure A to the Auditor’s Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditor’s Report of even date to the members of Rasoi Limited, on the Standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2018

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the standalone financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) As planned, a part of the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the planned frequency of verification of the fixed assets is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year.

(b) The procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(c) The Company is maintaining proper records of inventory and no material discrepancies between physical inventory and book records were noticed on physical verification.

(iii) The Company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, LLP or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clauses 3(iii)(a), 3(iii)(b) and 3(iii)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, in respect of loans, investment, guarantees and security, provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act have been complied with by the company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

(vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, in respect of goods produced by the company, maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Act.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited to the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding on the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the following dues outstanding in respect of income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax and cess on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount ( in Lakh) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending West Bengal Sales Purchase Tax 2.17 1990-91 and 1994-95 Tax Act, 1954 Sales Tax 3.45 1990-91 to 1993-94 Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Beliaghata 143.90 2003-04 Assistant Commissioner of Customs The Customs Act,1962 Custom Duty 44.90 2000-01 Deputy Commissioner 4.81 1976 and 24.07.81 to 31.03.82 Appellate Collector The Central Excise Act, 1994 Excise Duty 2.59 01.04.81 to 16.03.85 Customs Excise & Gold (control) Appellate Tribunal. 165.65 Oct’ 89 to Apr ’91 Hon’ble High Court, Calcutta

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in the repayment of borrowings to banks.

(ix) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) during the year.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(xi) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid /provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with schedule V to the Act.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Annexure B to the Auditor’s Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of Rasoi Limited ("the Company") as of and for the year ended 31st March 2018, we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting (IFCoFR) of the Company as of that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal financial controls over financial reporting issued by ICAI. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys IFCoFR based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of IFCoFR, and the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate IFCoFR was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the IFCoFR and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of IFCoFR included obtaining an understanding of IFCoFR, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidences we have obtained are sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s IFCoFR.

MeaningofInternalFinancialControlsoverFinancialReporting

A companys IFCoFR is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys IFCoFR includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of IFCoFR, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the IFCoFR to future periods are subject to the risk that IFCoFR may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2018, based the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by ICAI.