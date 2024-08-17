iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rasoi Ltd Share Price

31,401
(-0.08%)
Mar 20, 2019|03:27:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Rasoi Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diversified

Open

31,500

Prev. Close

31,427.1

Turnover(Lac.)

1.8

Day's High

31,500

Day's Low

31,375

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

18,954.47

Face Value

200

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

303.33

P/E

332.85

EPS

94.3

Divi. Yield

0

Rasoi Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Rasoi Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Rasoi Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:45 AM
Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.92%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Rasoi Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

1.93

1.93

1.93

1.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

188.38

188.71

185.32

166.44

Net Worth

190.31

190.64

187.25

168.37

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

16.38

20.84

22.83

18.19

yoy growth (%)

-21.42

-8.7

25.48

64.23

Raw materials

-6.08

-9.47

-9.36

-8.81

As % of sales

37.13

45.46

41.01

48.43

Employee costs

-1.6

-1.38

-1.43

-1.22

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-1.13

2.48

7.5

5.04

Depreciation

-3.31

-2.16

-0.75

-0.64

Tax paid

0.9

0.54

3.39

-1.13

Working capital

5.34

-1.45

17.64

-5.98

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.42

-8.7

25.48

64.23

Op profit growth

-51.8

-58.31

50.59

-30.2

EBIT growth

-145.6

-67.05

48.7

-29.97

Net profit growth

-107.85

-72.18

178.28

-6.83

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2005Mar-2004

Gross Sales

20.54

23.2

17.99

137.63

157.44

Excise Duty

0.16

0.57

0

3.73

4.8

Net Sales

20.38

22.63

17.99

133.91

152.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.56

0.89

0.8

15.36

8.5

View Annually Results

Rasoi Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

3M India Ltd

3MINDIA

30,686.8

61.134,584.02133.782.231,110.81,477.83

Swan Energy Ltd

SWANENERGY

754.7

023,656.591.220.0125.55145.64

DCM Shriram Ltd

DCMSHRIRAM

1,136.05

35.9517,715.8249.20.582,865.82428.16

Nava Ltd

NAVA

972.25

36.0914,107.41146.120.41330.61263.47

Quess Corp Ltd

QUESS

689.5

20.8410,251.99151.591.454,381.91190.81

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rasoi Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Raghu Mody

Independent Director

R S Vaidyanathan

Independent Director

H M Parekh

Independent Director

Vijai Singh

Non Executive Director

Sakshi Mody

Independent Director

Arindam Sarkar

Additional Director & CS

Naresh Patangi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rasoi Ltd

Summary

Rasoi Ltd., incorporated in 1905, was promoted by Raghu Mody of Rasoi Group. It has four manufacturing units located at Silchar, Assam; Jalgaon, Maharashtra; Kundli, Haryana; and Calcutta. The company has two subsidiaries, Alipore Consultants and Rasoi Finance, under its fold.Rasoi manufactures and markets vanaspati and edible oil. The company has installed a 75-tpd de-odourising unit in 1994 for vanaspati to remove bad odour and help product improvement. The R&D department has developed custom-made products for bakeries and the margarine industry. The company earned Rs 9.47 lac in 1994-95 for channelising business for foreign principals. It has launched pouch packs of edible oil weighing 500 gm and 200 gm, apart from the 15-kg vanaspati pack in polyjars.The company faced rough weather in 1994-95 when the workers went on a 54-day strike and production came to a standstill. During 1996-97, management was adversely affected due to severe labour problem, so therefore company was lock out for about Two and Half months, and at last it was lifted by West Bengal Government.The company is putting up a new plant at Banganagar and the installation of plant and machinery is in progress the plant will commence operation by end of 2001.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Rasoi Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.