Rasoi Ltd Summary

Rasoi Ltd., incorporated in 1905, was promoted by Raghu Mody of Rasoi Group. It has four manufacturing units located at Silchar, Assam; Jalgaon, Maharashtra; Kundli, Haryana; and Calcutta. The company has two subsidiaries, Alipore Consultants and Rasoi Finance, under its fold.Rasoi manufactures and markets vanaspati and edible oil. The company has installed a 75-tpd de-odourising unit in 1994 for vanaspati to remove bad odour and help product improvement. The R&D department has developed custom-made products for bakeries and the margarine industry. The company earned Rs 9.47 lac in 1994-95 for channelising business for foreign principals. It has launched pouch packs of edible oil weighing 500 gm and 200 gm, apart from the 15-kg vanaspati pack in polyjars.The company faced rough weather in 1994-95 when the workers went on a 54-day strike and production came to a standstill. During 1996-97, management was adversely affected due to severe labour problem, so therefore company was lock out for about Two and Half months, and at last it was lifted by West Bengal Government.The company is putting up a new plant at Banganagar and the installation of plant and machinery is in progress the plant will commence operation by end of 2001.