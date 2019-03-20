iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rasoi Ltd Key Ratios

31,401
(-0.08%)
Mar 20, 2019|03:27:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rasoi Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.95

25.77

Op profit growth

-61.39

52.79

EBIT growth

-70.32

50.75

Net profit growth

-39.58

6.27

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

13.64

31.82

26.19

EBIT margin

10.69

32.45

27.07

Net profit margin

60.33

89.91

106.41

RoCE

0.46

1.79

RoNW

0.68

1.26

RoA

0.66

1.24

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

281.96

1,106.84

19

Dividend per share

10

20

1

Cash EPS

1,048.62

2,028.47

95.75

Book value per share

47,660.45

45,888.19

1,867.33

Valuation ratios

P/E

128.38

27.1

965.78

P/CEPS

34.52

14.78

191.64

P/B

0.75

0.65

9.82

EV/EBIDTA

80.45

35.67

31.98

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0.78

0.94

1.2

Tax payout

25

46.45

-23.36

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0.17

0.4

Inventory days

12.18

7.41

Creditor days

-10.57

-13.84

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4,358.8

-171.97

-169.06

Net debt / equity

0

0

0

Net debt / op. profit

-0.08

-0.13

-0.16

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-46.5

-41.38

-48.98

Employee costs

-6.8

-6.36

-6.8

Other costs

-33.03

-20.42

-18.01

Rasoi Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rasoi Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.