Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.95
25.77
Op profit growth
-61.39
52.79
EBIT growth
-70.32
50.75
Net profit growth
-39.58
6.27
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.64
31.82
26.19
EBIT margin
10.69
32.45
27.07
Net profit margin
60.33
89.91
106.41
RoCE
0.46
1.79
RoNW
0.68
1.26
RoA
0.66
1.24
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
281.96
1,106.84
19
Dividend per share
10
20
1
Cash EPS
1,048.62
2,028.47
95.75
Book value per share
47,660.45
45,888.19
1,867.33
Valuation ratios
P/E
128.38
27.1
965.78
P/CEPS
34.52
14.78
191.64
P/B
0.75
0.65
9.82
EV/EBIDTA
80.45
35.67
31.98
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0.78
0.94
1.2
Tax payout
25
46.45
-23.36
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0.17
0.4
Inventory days
12.18
7.41
Creditor days
-10.57
-13.84
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4,358.8
-171.97
-169.06
Net debt / equity
0
0
0
Net debt / op. profit
-0.08
-0.13
-0.16
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-46.5
-41.38
-48.98
Employee costs
-6.8
-6.36
-6.8
Other costs
-33.03
-20.42
-18.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.