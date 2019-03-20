iifl-logo-icon 1
Rasoi Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

31,401
(-0.08%)
Mar 20, 2019

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

16.38

20.84

22.83

18.19

yoy growth (%)

-21.42

-8.7

25.48

64.23

Raw materials

-6.08

-9.47

-9.36

-8.81

As % of sales

37.13

45.46

41.01

48.43

Employee costs

-1.6

-1.38

-1.43

-1.22

As % of sales

9.77

6.65

6.3

6.72

Other costs

-7.2

-6.89

-4.62

-3.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

44

33.07

20.24

17.81

Operating profit

1.48

3.08

7.4

4.91

OPM

9.08

14.81

32.43

27.03

Depreciation

-3.31

-2.16

-0.75

-0.64

Interest expense

0

0

-0.04

-0.02

Other income

0.69

1.56

0.89

0.8

Profit before tax

-1.13

2.48

7.5

5.04

Taxes

0.9

0.54

3.39

-1.13

Tax rate

-79.07

21.91

45.18

-22.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.23

3.03

10.89

3.91

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.23

3.03

10.89

3.91

yoy growth (%)

-107.85

-72.18

178.28

-6.83

NPM

-1.45

14.54

47.72

21.51

