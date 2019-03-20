Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
16.38
20.84
22.83
18.19
yoy growth (%)
-21.42
-8.7
25.48
64.23
Raw materials
-6.08
-9.47
-9.36
-8.81
As % of sales
37.13
45.46
41.01
48.43
Employee costs
-1.6
-1.38
-1.43
-1.22
As % of sales
9.77
6.65
6.3
6.72
Other costs
-7.2
-6.89
-4.62
-3.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
44
33.07
20.24
17.81
Operating profit
1.48
3.08
7.4
4.91
OPM
9.08
14.81
32.43
27.03
Depreciation
-3.31
-2.16
-0.75
-0.64
Interest expense
0
0
-0.04
-0.02
Other income
0.69
1.56
0.89
0.8
Profit before tax
-1.13
2.48
7.5
5.04
Taxes
0.9
0.54
3.39
-1.13
Tax rate
-79.07
21.91
45.18
-22.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.23
3.03
10.89
3.91
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.23
3.03
10.89
3.91
yoy growth (%)
-107.85
-72.18
178.28
-6.83
NPM
-1.45
14.54
47.72
21.51
