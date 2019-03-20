iifl-logo-icon 1
Rasoi Ltd Cash Flow Statement

31,401
(-0.08%)
Mar 20, 2019

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-1.13

2.48

7.5

5.04

Depreciation

-3.31

-2.16

-0.75

-0.64

Tax paid

0.9

0.54

3.39

-1.13

Working capital

5.34

-1.45

17.64

-5.98

Other operating items

Operating

1.78

-0.58

27.78

-2.71

Capital expenditure

0.75

0.15

-9.46

4.08

Free cash flow

2.53

-0.43

18.32

1.36

Equity raised

317.92

313.11

267.61

231.69

Investing

0.25

2.55

47.19

6.48

Financing

0.3

0

-0.12

0.12

Dividends paid

0

0.09

0.19

0.19

Net in cash

321.01

315.32

333.2

239.85

