Rasoi Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-1.13
2.48
7.5
5.04
Depreciation
-3.31
-2.16
-0.75
-0.64
Tax paid
0.9
0.54
3.39
-1.13
Working capital
5.34
-1.45
17.64
-5.98
Other operating items
Operating
1.78
-0.58
27.78
-2.71
Capital expenditure
0.75
0.15
-9.46
4.08
Free cash flow
2.53
-0.43
18.32
1.36
Equity raised
317.92
313.11
267.61
231.69
Investing
0.25
2.55
47.19
6.48
Financing
0.3
0
-0.12
0.12
Dividends paid
0
0.09
0.19
0.19
Net in cash
321.01
315.32
333.2
239.85
