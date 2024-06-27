to the Members of Ratnabali Capital Markets Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of RATNABALI CAPITAL MARKETS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2013, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements responsibility for the financial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of Section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956 ("the Act"). This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

(a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2013;

(b) in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the loss for the year ended on that date; and

(c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of Section 227 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 227(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) we have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books ;

c) the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) in our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of Section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956;

e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2013, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2013, from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of Section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.

3. As required by Securities Contract (Regulation) Rules, 1957, we report that:

a) In our opinion, proper books of accounts and records as specified in Rule 15 of Securities Contract (Regulation) Rules, 1957 have been kept so far as appears from our examination of such books.

b) The Company has complied with the requirements of the Stock Exchange so far as they relate to maintenance of accounts and was regular in submitting the required accounting information to the Stock Exchange.

For G. P. AGRAWAL & CO. For GOENKA SURESH & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants F. R. No. 302082E F. R. No. 313139E CA. AJAY AGRAWAL CA. S. K. GOENKA Partner Proprietor Membership No. 1 7643 Membership No. 51226 Kolkata, 27th April, 2013

Annexure to the Independent Auditors Report

Statement referred to in paragraph 3 of our Report of even date to the members of RATNABALI CAPITAL MARKETS LIMITED for the year ended 31 st March, 2013.

i) a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.

b) The fixed assets have been physically verified by the management during the year. To the best of our knowledge, no material discrepancy was noticed on such verification.

c) During the year, the Company has not disposed off substantial part of fixed assets.

ii) a) The inventory consisting of shares and securities have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of physical verification of stocks consisting of shares and securities followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and nature of its business.

c) On the basis of our examination, we are of the opinion that the Company is maintaining proper records of inventory and no discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records.

iii) a) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Act.

b) As the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Act, clauses (iii) (b) to (iii) (d) of paragraph 4 of the said order are not applicable to the Company.

c) The Company has not taken any loans, secured or unsecured, from companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Act.

d) As the Company has not taken any loans, secured or unsecured, from companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Act, clauses (iii) (f) to (iii) (g) of paragraph 4 of the said order are not applicable to the Company.

iv) On the basis of information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the Company has an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business for the purchase of inventory and fixed assets and for sale of goods and services. Further, on the basis of our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across nor have we been informed of any instances of major weakness in the aforesaid internal control systems.

v) a) Based on the audit procedure applied by us and according to information and explanations given to us, the particulars of contracts or arrangements, referred to in Section 301 of the Act have been so entered in the register required to be maintained under that Section,

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions made in pursuance of such contracts or arrangements have been made at prices which are reasonable having regard to prevailing market prices at the relevant time.

vi) The Company has not accepted any deposit within the meaning of Section 58A, 58AA or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under.

vii) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size of the Company and nature of its business.

viii) The provision regarding maintenance of cost records is not applicable to the Company.

ix) a) According to the records, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Income Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Investor Education and Protection Fund & other statutory dues with appropriate authorities and no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2013 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. As explained to us, the provisions of Employees State Insurance, Sales Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty and Cess are not applicable to the Company,

b) The particulars of disputed statutory dues of Rs. 5.98 lakhs that have not been deposited on account of matter pending before appropriate authority are as under:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Period to which it pertains Amount (Rs.in lakhs) Forum (Where the dispute is pending) 1. Employees Provident Fund & Miscellaneous Provision Act, 1952 Provident Fund Accounting Year 2009-10 1.14 High Court, Kolkata 2. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Assessment Year 2010-11 4.84 Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax

x) The Company has no accumulated losses and has not incurred any cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year. However, it has incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit.

xi) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution or banks. The Company has not issued any debenture.

xii) The Company has not granted loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures or other securities.

xiii) The provisions of any Special Statute applicable to the chit fund, nidhi or mutual benefit society are not applicable to the Company.

xiv) The Company has maintained proper records of the transactions and contracts regarding dealings in shares, securities, debentures and other investments and timely entries have been made thereon. The shares, securities, debentures and other investments have been held by the Company in its own name except to the extent of exemption granted under Section 49 of the Act.

xv) According to the records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from bank or financial institutions.

xvi) Based on information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term investment.

xviii) The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to parties and companies covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Act.

xix) The Company has not issued any secured debentures.

xx) The Company has not raised any money by public issue during the period covered by our audit report.

xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.