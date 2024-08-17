Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹198.25
Prev. Close₹118.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹19.17
Day's High₹198.25
Day's Low₹198.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹226.03
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)103.09
P/E16.37
EPS7.24
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
112.34
108.57
74.2
75.47
Net Worth
117.54
113.77
79.4
80.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
-37.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
0
EBIT growth
0
Net profit growth
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
509.1
824.66
974.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
509.1
824.66
974.09
Other Operating Income
6.65
9.63
14.53
Other Income
2.28
4.44
15.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
JOGINDER PAL KUNDRA
Managing Director
VIKASH SOMANI
Managing Director
SURESH KUMAR SOMANI
Whole-time Director
ADITYA GOENKA
Director
HARSH VARDHAN
Company Secretary
MOHAMMAD SARIM ARSHAD
Reports by Ratnabali Capital Markets Pvt Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in the year 1994,Ratnabali Capital Markets Ltd has been engaged in Hire purchase,Bill Discounting and Investment services.The company has also been doing Depository services and also entered into Derivatives segment.The company has been promoted by Satyanaryan Somani,Vikash Somani and Suresh Kumar Somani. The company went up for IPO in 1995 for the aggregate amount of Rs.3.35 crores and the issue consisted of 3350000 Equity shares of Rs.10 each.Ratnabali Securities Limited,a group company of Ratnabali Capital Markets Ltd,has been amalgamated with the company in the year 2001 and consequently the equity paid up of the company has been increased by Rs.0.93 crores.The total Paid up Equity has now stood at Rs.5.20 crores.
