Ratnabali Capital Markets Pvt Ltd Share Price

198.25
(67.23%)
Jun 27, 2024|12:16:00 PM

Ratnabali Capital Markets Pvt Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

198.25

Prev. Close

118.55

Turnover(Lac.)

19.17

Day's High

198.25

Day's Low

198.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

226.03

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

103.09

P/E

16.37

EPS

7.24

Divi. Yield

0

Ratnabali Capital Markets Pvt Ltd Corporate Action

Ratnabali Capital Markets Pvt Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ratnabali Capital Markets Pvt Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:06 AM
Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 96.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 96.21%

Non-Promoter- 3.78%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 3.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ratnabali Capital Markets Pvt Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

5.2

5.2

5.2

5.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

112.34

108.57

74.2

75.47

Net Worth

117.54

113.77

79.4

80.67

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

-37.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

0

EBIT growth

0

Net profit growth

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

509.1

824.66

974.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

509.1

824.66

974.09

Other Operating Income

6.65

9.63

14.53

Other Income

2.28

4.44

15.55

Ratnabali Capital Markets Pvt Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ratnabali Capital Markets Pvt Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

JOGINDER PAL KUNDRA

Managing Director

VIKASH SOMANI

Managing Director

SURESH KUMAR SOMANI

Whole-time Director

ADITYA GOENKA

Director

HARSH VARDHAN

Company Secretary

MOHAMMAD SARIM ARSHAD

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ratnabali Capital Markets Pvt Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in the year 1994,Ratnabali Capital Markets Ltd has been engaged in Hire purchase,Bill Discounting and Investment services.The company has also been doing Depository services and also entered into Derivatives segment.The company has been promoted by Satyanaryan Somani,Vikash Somani and Suresh Kumar Somani. The company went up for IPO in 1995 for the aggregate amount of Rs.3.35 crores and the issue consisted of 3350000 Equity shares of Rs.10 each.Ratnabali Securities Limited,a group company of Ratnabali Capital Markets Ltd,has been amalgamated with the company in the year 2001 and consequently the equity paid up of the company has been increased by Rs.0.93 crores.The total Paid up Equity has now stood at Rs.5.20 crores.
