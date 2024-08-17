Ratnabali Capital Markets Pvt Ltd Summary

Incorporated in the year 1994,Ratnabali Capital Markets Ltd has been engaged in Hire purchase,Bill Discounting and Investment services.The company has also been doing Depository services and also entered into Derivatives segment.The company has been promoted by Satyanaryan Somani,Vikash Somani and Suresh Kumar Somani. The company went up for IPO in 1995 for the aggregate amount of Rs.3.35 crores and the issue consisted of 3350000 Equity shares of Rs.10 each.Ratnabali Securities Limited,a group company of Ratnabali Capital Markets Ltd,has been amalgamated with the company in the year 2001 and consequently the equity paid up of the company has been increased by Rs.0.93 crores.The total Paid up Equity has now stood at Rs.5.20 crores.