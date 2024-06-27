iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ratnabali Capital Markets Pvt Ltd Cash Flow Statement

198.25
(67.23%)
Jun 27, 2024|12:16:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ratnabali Capital Markets Pvt Ltd

Ratnabali Capital Markets Pvt Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

-37.12

Other operating items

Operating

-37.12

Capital expenditure

0.05

Free cash flow

-37.06

Equity raised

161.42

Investing

4.48

Financing

-8.54

Dividends paid

1.56

2.08

Net in cash

121.86

Ratnabali Capital Markets Pvt Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ratnabali Capital Markets Pvt Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.