Ratnabali Capital Markets Pvt Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
112.34
108.57
74.2
75.47
Net Worth
117.54
113.77
79.4
80.67
Minority Interest
Debt
2.18
71.43
38.43
17.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
119.72
185.2
117.83
98.41
Fixed Assets
2.05
1.78
2.29
2.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
69.53
61.63
44.16
48.84
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
1.32
Networking Capital
44.03
110.92
66.82
34.59
Inventories
32.99
99.98
40.84
27.43
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.21
0.26
8.3
0.34
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
15.57
16.68
27.51
11.01
Sundry Creditors
-0.38
-0.54
-0.6
-2.08
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.36
-5.46
-9.23
-2.11
Cash
4.12
10.88
4.57
11.2
Total Assets
119.73
185.21
117.84
98.41
