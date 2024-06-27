iifl-logo-icon 1
Ratnabali Capital Markets Pvt Ltd Balance Sheet

198.25
(67.23%)
Jun 27, 2024

QUICKLINKS FOR Ratnabali Capital Markets Pvt Ltd

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

5.2

5.2

5.2

5.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

112.34

108.57

74.2

75.47

Net Worth

117.54

113.77

79.4

80.67

Minority Interest

Debt

2.18

71.43

38.43

17.74

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

119.72

185.2

117.83

98.41

Fixed Assets

2.05

1.78

2.29

2.46

Intangible Assets

Investments

69.53

61.63

44.16

48.84

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

1.32

Networking Capital

44.03

110.92

66.82

34.59

Inventories

32.99

99.98

40.84

27.43

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.21

0.26

8.3

0.34

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

15.57

16.68

27.51

11.01

Sundry Creditors

-0.38

-0.54

-0.6

-2.08

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4.36

-5.46

-9.23

-2.11

Cash

4.12

10.88

4.57

11.2

Total Assets

119.73

185.21

117.84

98.41

