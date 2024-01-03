To,

The Board of Directors Ravelcare Limited

Off-126, Neo Corporate Plaza, Cabin B, Ramchandra Lane Extension, Malad West, Mumbai - 400064, Maharashtra, India

Dear Sir,

We have examined the attached Restated Financial Information of Ravelcare Limited (the "Company") comprising the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 the Restated Statement of Profit and Loss and the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the period ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022, the Summary Statement of Significant Accounting Policies, and other explanatory information (collectively referred to as, the "Restated Financial Information"), as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on July 20, 2024 for the purpose of inclusion in the DRHP/RHP/Prospectus prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer of equity shares ("IPO") on SME Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE EMERGE"). These restated Summary Statement have been prepared in terms of the requirements of: Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("ICDR Regulations"); and The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"), as amended from time to time (the "Guidance Note"). The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the DRHP/RHP/Prospectus to be filed with the NSE Emerge platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Registrar of Companies, Mumbai in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Financial Information have been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in Annexure 4 to the Restated Financial Information. The responsibilities of the Board of Directors of the Company include designing, implementing, and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note. We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration: The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated July 17, 2024 in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of Ravelcare Limited (the "Issuer Company") on NSE Emerge platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE EMERGE"); The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI; Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information; and The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO. These Restated Financial Information have been compiled by the management from: Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the period from April 01, 2023 to March 31, 2024 prepared in accordance with Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which has been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on July 10, 2024. Restated Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the years ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022, prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on July 20, 2024. We have Audited the financial statements of the company for the period from April 01, 2023 to March 31, 2024 and prepared in accordance with the accounting standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act for the limited purpose of complying with the requirement of getting its financial statements audited by an audit firm holding a valid peer review certificate issued by the "Peer Review Board" of the ICAI as required by ICDR Regulations in relation to the proposed IPO, Which have been approved by the Board of Directors. We have issued our report dated July 10, 2024 on this financial information to the Board of Directors who have approved these in their meeting held on July 10, 2024. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on: Auditors Report issued by us dated July 10, 2024 on the financial statement of the Company for the period from April 01, 2023 to March 31, 2024. Auditors Report issued by M/s Chirag Mehta & Associates, Chartered Accountants dated September 29, 2023 for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 and M/s Gupta Hemant & Co., Chartered Accountants dated September 01, 2022 for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 respectively as referred in Paragraph 4 above. The Audit for the previous financial years were conducted by the Companys previous auditors by M/s Chirag Mehta & Associates, Chartered Accountants dated September 29, 2023 for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 and M/s Gupta Hemant & Co., Chartered Accountants dated September 01, 2022 for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 ("the Previous Auditor). We have performed adequate procedures to restate the Financial Information for the said years. The Examination Report included for the said years is based solely on the report submitted by the Previous Auditor. There were no qualifications in the Audit Reports issued by us and by previous auditor as at and for the period from April 01, 2023 to March 31, 2024, and as at and for the years ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022, and which would require adjustments in this Restated Financial Information of the Company. We draw attention to the following matters:

Annexure No Particulars 1 Statement of Assets & Liabilities as Restated 2 Statement of Profit & Loss as Restated 3 Statement of Cash Flow as Restated 4 Significant Accounting Policy and Notes to the Restated Summary statements 5 Adjustments made in Restated Financial Statements / Regrouping Notes 6 Statement of Other Financial Information 7 Statement of Capitalization Statement as restated

Notes Particulars 3 Notes to Share Capital as restated 4 Notes to Reserves & Surpluses as restated 5 Notes to Long-Term Provisions as restated 6 Notes to Short-Term Borrowings as restated 7 Notes to Trade Payable as restated 8 Notes to Other Current Liabilities as restated 9 Notes to Short-Term Provisions as restated 10 Notes to Property, Plant and Equipment & Depreciations as restated 11 Notes to Non-Current Investments as Restated 12 Notes to Deferred Tax Asset (Net) as restated 13 Notes to Other Non-Current Assets as restated 14 Notes to Inventories 15 Notes to Trade Receivable as restated 16 Notes to Cash & Bank Balance as restated 17 Notes to Short term loans and advances as restated 18 Notes to Other Current Assets as restated 19 Notes to Revenue from operations as restated 20 Notes to Other Income as restated 21 Notes to Purchase of Stock in Trade as restated 22 Notes to Changes in Inventories of work in progress, finished goods, stock in trade as Restated 23 Notes to Employee Benefit Expense as Restated 24 Notes to Finance Cost as Restated 25 Notes to Depreciation & Amortization Expenses as restated 26 Notes to Other Expenses as restated 27 Notes to Extra-Ordinary Item as Restated 28 Notes to Tax Expense as Restated 29 Notes to Earning per share as Restated 30 Notes to Auditors Remuneration as Restated 31 Notes to Disclosure of liability of Gratuity & Compensated Absences as Restated 32 Notes to Related Parties Transactions & Balances as restated

We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the Management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating to the Company as at and for the period from April 01, 2023 to March 31, 2024, and as at and for the years ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 proposed to be included in the DRHP/RHP/ Prospectus.

Note 9.2 to restated financial information regarding the professional tax payable, professional tax has been deducted by the company from employees for period beginning from April 2023, the same remains unpaid during financial year, but subsequently paid in full on June 21, 2024 ensuring compliance with all relevant statutory requirements of Professional Tax. Note 9.3 to restated financial information the company has provided for ESIC liability from April 2023 onwards but the registration under ESIC Act was from May 24, 2024. Accordingly, the liability for period April 2023 to March 2024 is not discharged.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.