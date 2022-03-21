To,

The Resolution Professional of

REAL STRIPS LIMITED (A company under corporate insolvency resolution process vide NCLT order) for the Members. Report on the audit of Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of REAL STRIPS LIMITED{"the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2021, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, read with the notes to accounts, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013,as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2021, its performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows forthe year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

Attention is drawn to following notes:

a) We draw attention to Note no. 46 of the Financial Statement, regarding non-recognition of interest amounting to Rs 61,70,819/-, subsequent to Insolvency Commencement Date i.e. March 9, 2021, on borrowing from inter corporate deposit, which is not in compliance with requirements of Ind AS - 23 on "Borrowing Cost" read with Ind AS - 109 on "Financial Instruments". Had provision for interest would be recognized, finance cost, total expenses, loss for the year and total comprehensive loss would have been higher by Rs. 61,70,819/- having consequential impact on other current financial liability and other equity.

b) We draw attention to Note no. 47 of the Financial Statement, no impairment assessment of tangible and intangible assets in carrying value as at 31st March 2021 is made. Therefore, we are unable to comment on consequential impairment, if any, that is required to be made in carrying value of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.

c) We have been informed by Resolution Professional that certain information; including the minutes of meetings of the Committee of Creditors and the outcome of certain procedures carried out as a part of the CIRP are confidential in nature and could not be shared with anyone other than the Committee of Creditors and NCLT. Accordingly, we are unable to comment on the possible financial impact, presentation and disclosures, if any, that may arise if we have been provided access to that information.

We conducted our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS Financial Statements.

MATERIAL UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO GOING CONCERN:

We refer to Note No 43 and 44 of the financial statements, the company continues to incur losses resulting in erosion in its net worth and its current liability exceeds current assets as at March 31, 2021. The company is continuing to operate as a going concern even after commencement of CIRP as per the directions issued by the Honble NCLT, Ahmedabad Bench vide its order dated March 9, 2021. As per the provisions of the IBC, 2016, a resolution plan submitted by the resolution applicant is required to be approved by the members of the CoC. Once the Resolution Plan is approved by the members of the CoC, then the said Plan is required to be put before the Honble NCLT for its approval. The future prospects of the Company would be determined on the completion of CIRP. We have not verified the contents of the resolution plan submitted to CoC by the resolution applicant and therefore we are unable to comment upon the same.

Hence, in view of the above facts & Circumstances and continuing operations of the Company, the financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis by the Company. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Emphasis of Matter

Attention is drawn to following notes:-

a) Note No 45 of the financial Statements related to bad debts / balances written off of Rs 16,01,99,601/- of the trade receivable and advance given.

b) As mentioned in Note no. 28 of the financial Statement, regarding non-recognition of deferred tax assets amounting to Rs 20,54,57,225/-.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of above matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for the year under audit. We have determined that there is no key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than on Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management / Board of Directors and Resolution Professional are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Resolution Professionals Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Honble National Company Law Tribunal {"NCLT"), Ahmedabad Bench, admitted petition for initiation of Corporate Insolvency Process ("CIRP") under section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("the Code") filed by financial creditors vide order no. CP (IB) No 307/7/NCLT/AHM/2020 dated March 9, 2021 and appointed Mr. Ramchandra Dallaram Choudhary as an Interim Resolution Professional ("IRP") to manage affairs of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Code.

The Committee of Creditors of the Company, in its meeting held on April 8, 2021 confirmed the IRP as Resolution Professional ("RP") for the Company. In view of pendency of the CIRP the management of affairs of the Company and power of Board of Directors are now vested with RP. These Financial Statements have been prepared by the management of the Company and Certified by Mr. Ramcharan Beriwala, Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Binal D Patel Company Secretary, and approved by RP.

The Companys Board of Directors/ Resolution Professional/ Management are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, performance and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rule 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements. Board of Directors/ Resolution Professional/ Management are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors/ Resolution Professional/ Management use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies {Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, on the basis of information given to us by the company, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable for the year under consideration.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, except otherwise stated, we broadly report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit, except for matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above.

b) Except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) Except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2021 and taken on record by the RP, none of the directors is disqualified as on31 March 2021 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) The matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above and matters described in paragraphs above under "Material uncertainty related to going concern", in our opinion may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company;

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report;

h) No managerial remuneration has been paid/provided by the company to its directors during the year ended March 31, 2021.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies {Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements - refer note 30 to the Ind AS Financial Statement.

2) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

3) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

Annexure A referred to in Paragraph 1 of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date for the year ended 31st March, 2021 of REAL STRIPS LIMITED

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property plant and equipment.

(b) The company has a programme of physical verification of its property plant and equipment, by which the property plant and equipment are verified at regular intervals. In accordance with this programme the property plant and equipment were verified during the year and as informed to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us the title deeds of immovable properties (which are included under the Note-3 "Property, Plant & Equipment") are held in the name of the Company.

ii. The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year. As informed to us, the discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not material and have been appropriately dealt with in the books of accounts.

iii. As informed and explained to us, the Company has not granted loans (other than Business advances), secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no loans, investments, guarantees and securities granted except staff advance, in respect of which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 are applicable and hence not commented upon.

v. As explained to us, during the year the company has complied with the section 73 to 76, read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended), except of a deposit of from public of Rs 10,00,000/-.

vi. Pursuant to rules made by the central government of India, the company is required to maintain cost record as specified under section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its product. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Sales Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities though there has been a slight delay in a few cases.

(b) There are undisputed statutory dues payable in respect of following which were in arrears as at March 31, 2021 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Amount (In Rupees) Period to which amount relates Due dates Central Excise Act, 1944 Penalty Rs.1,05,221/- Financial Year 2002-03 29th June 2019

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and records of the company examined by us there are no dues outstanding on account of dispute in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Sales Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Custom Duty, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess, income tax etc.

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings from financial institution, bank or dues to debenture holders during the year. The Company did not have any loans or borrowings from the government during the year.

ix. According to the information and explanation given to us the company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer/further public offer/debt instruments and term loan hence reporting under clause (ix) is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

x. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

xi. According to the information and explanation given to us the Company has not paid/provided managerial remuneration. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(xi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii. According to the information and explanation given to us the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3{xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable Ind AS-24, Related Party Disclosures.

xiv. According to the information and explanation given to us and on overall examination of the balance sheet, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review and hence reporting requirements under clause 3(xiv) are not applicable to the Company and not commented upon.

xv. As explained to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with him and accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the paragraph 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure B referred to in Paragraph l(A)(g) of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even

date for the year ended March 31, 2021 of REAL STRIPS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub - section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") for the year ended on 31stMarch, 2021.

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of REAL STRIPS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2021 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements and Resolution Professionals Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management /Board of Directors/ Resolution Professional are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Ind AS financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that

• Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

• Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company / Resolution Professional; and

• Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, except otherwise stated or reported, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2021, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.