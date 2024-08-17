SectorSteel
Open₹8.6
Prev. Close₹9.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.64
Day's High₹8.6
Day's Low₹8.6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-37.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.14
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
5.98
5.98
5.98
5.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-30.63
-16.82
-21.41
-83.29
Net Worth
-24.65
-10.84
-15.43
-77.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
122.13
104.06
130.67
107.58
yoy growth (%)
17.36
-20.36
21.46
-43.94
Raw materials
-67.35
-49.17
-88.38
-68.32
As % of sales
55.14
47.24
67.63
63.5
Employee costs
-10.3
-9.94
-12.88
-7.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-13.41
5.78
-50.68
-31.29
Depreciation
-3.65
-3.91
-3.93
-4.02
Tax paid
-0.57
-1.13
0
0
Working capital
-12.29
38.14
-68.01
-31.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.36
-20.36
21.46
-43.94
Op profit growth
-118.2
-133.01
147.61
324.32
EBIT growth
-124.79
-129.83
118.49
182.54
Net profit growth
-400.9
-109.18
83.74
-36.85
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
129.37
133.33
Excise Duty
0
2.55
Net Sales
129.37
130.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
29.12
2.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director (Finance) & CFO
Ramcharan Beriwala
Company Secretary
Binal Dharmeshkumar Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Real Strips Ltd
Summary
Real Strips Limited is a manufacturer and exporter of stainless steel strips, stainless steel coils and cold rolled stainless strips (SS) coils. The Companys products include stainless steel strip and stainless steel coil mix, stainless steel strips mechanical properties, stainless steel strips chemical composition, stainless steel strips tolerance, stainless steel strips and coils applications, and stainless steel strips-coils packaging. Stainless steel strips, stainless steel coils produced by the Company are used in automobiles, food and dairy industries, sugar industries, watch industries, pipes and tubes industries, utensils, furniture, architectural utilities, thermowares, chemical process industries, electronic industries and surgical industries. The Companys plant is located in Ahmedabad. Real Strips Limited, AN ISO 9001 : 2000 Accredited Company came in to existence in 1994 to cater the demand of cold rolled flat products of stainless steel, for quality conscious manufacturer. Real Strips Limited is situated on out skirt of hub city of Gujarat.During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2011 (fiscal 2011), the Company produced 29,331 million tons of cold rolled stainless steel coils.
Read More
