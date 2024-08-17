iifl-logo-icon 1
Real Strips Ltd Share Price

8.6
(-4.97%)
Mar 21, 2022|10:53:01 AM

Real Strips Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

8.6

Prev. Close

9.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0.64

Day's High

8.6

Day's Low

8.6

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-37.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.14

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Real Strips Ltd Corporate Action

Real Strips Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Real Strips Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:45 AM
Dec-2021Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.42%

Non-Promoter- 50.57%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 50.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Real Strips Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

5.98

5.98

5.98

5.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-30.63

-16.82

-21.41

-83.29

Net Worth

-24.65

-10.84

-15.43

-77.31

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

122.13

104.06

130.67

107.58

yoy growth (%)

17.36

-20.36

21.46

-43.94

Raw materials

-67.35

-49.17

-88.38

-68.32

As % of sales

55.14

47.24

67.63

63.5

Employee costs

-10.3

-9.94

-12.88

-7.86

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-13.41

5.78

-50.68

-31.29

Depreciation

-3.65

-3.91

-3.93

-4.02

Tax paid

-0.57

-1.13

0

0

Working capital

-12.29

38.14

-68.01

-31.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.36

-20.36

21.46

-43.94

Op profit growth

-118.2

-133.01

147.61

324.32

EBIT growth

-124.79

-129.83

118.49

182.54

Net profit growth

-400.9

-109.18

83.74

-36.85

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

129.37

133.33

Excise Duty

0

2.55

Net Sales

129.37

130.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

29.12

2.88

Real Strips Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Real Strips Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director (Finance) & CFO

Ramcharan Beriwala

Company Secretary

Binal Dharmeshkumar Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Real Strips Ltd

Summary

Real Strips Limited is a manufacturer and exporter of stainless steel strips, stainless steel coils and cold rolled stainless strips (SS) coils. The Companys products include stainless steel strip and stainless steel coil mix, stainless steel strips mechanical properties, stainless steel strips chemical composition, stainless steel strips tolerance, stainless steel strips and coils applications, and stainless steel strips-coils packaging. Stainless steel strips, stainless steel coils produced by the Company are used in automobiles, food and dairy industries, sugar industries, watch industries, pipes and tubes industries, utensils, furniture, architectural utilities, thermowares, chemical process industries, electronic industries and surgical industries. The Companys plant is located in Ahmedabad. Real Strips Limited, AN ISO 9001 : 2000 Accredited Company came in to existence in 1994 to cater the demand of cold rolled flat products of stainless steel, for quality conscious manufacturer. Real Strips Limited is situated on out skirt of hub city of Gujarat.During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2011 (fiscal 2011), the Company produced 29,331 million tons of cold rolled stainless steel coils.
