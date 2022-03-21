Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.42
Op profit growth
-132.86
EBIT growth
-129.68
Net profit growth
-108.99
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.57
-37.72
EBIT margin
14.37
-38.54
Net profit margin
4.37
-38.69
RoCE
29.98
RoNW
-2.58
RoA
2.27
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
7.62
0
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
1.05
-91.28
Book value per share
-18.14
-129.28
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.24
0
P/CEPS
8.98
-0.13
P/B
-0.52
-0.09
EV/EBIDTA
4.3
-2.39
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-19.98
0.05
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
67.81
Inventory days
34.58
Creditor days
-133.89
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.61
261.58
Net debt / equity
-6.97
-1.34
Net debt / op. profit
4.66
-2.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-47.24
-67.58
Employee costs
-9.55
-9.85
Other costs
-27.61
-60.28
