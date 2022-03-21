iifl-logo-icon 1
Real Strips Ltd Key Ratios

8.6
(-4.97%)
Mar 21, 2022

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.42

Op profit growth

-132.86

EBIT growth

-129.68

Net profit growth

-108.99

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

15.57

-37.72

EBIT margin

14.37

-38.54

Net profit margin

4.37

-38.69

RoCE

29.98

RoNW

-2.58

RoA

2.27

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

7.62

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

1.05

-91.28

Book value per share

-18.14

-129.28

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.24

0

P/CEPS

8.98

-0.13

P/B

-0.52

-0.09

EV/EBIDTA

4.3

-2.39

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-19.98

0.05

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

67.81

Inventory days

34.58

Creditor days

-133.89

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.61

261.58

Net debt / equity

-6.97

-1.34

Net debt / op. profit

4.66

-2.11

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-47.24

-67.58

Employee costs

-9.55

-9.85

Other costs

-27.61

-60.28

