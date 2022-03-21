Real Strips Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-13.41
5.78
-50.68
-31.29
Depreciation
-3.65
-3.91
-3.93
-4.02
Tax paid
-0.57
-1.13
0
0
Working capital
-12.29
38.14
-68.01
-31.34
Other operating items
Operating
-29.94
38.87
-122.62
-66.65
Capital expenditure
0.82
1.38
1.74
-66.28
Free cash flow
-29.12
40.26
-120.88
-132.93
Equity raised
-33.45
-104.76
-65.33
-10.4
Investing
0.01
-0.02
0.01
-0.01
Financing
154.1
-20.34
2.55
7.89
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
91.53
-84.85
-183.65
-135.46
