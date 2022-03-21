iifl-logo-icon 1
Real Strips Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.6
(-4.97%)
Mar 21, 2022|10:53:01 AM

Real Strips Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-13.41

5.78

-50.68

-31.29

Depreciation

-3.65

-3.91

-3.93

-4.02

Tax paid

-0.57

-1.13

0

0

Working capital

-12.29

38.14

-68.01

-31.34

Other operating items

Operating

-29.94

38.87

-122.62

-66.65

Capital expenditure

0.82

1.38

1.74

-66.28

Free cash flow

-29.12

40.26

-120.88

-132.93

Equity raised

-33.45

-104.76

-65.33

-10.4

Investing

0.01

-0.02

0.01

-0.01

Financing

154.1

-20.34

2.55

7.89

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

91.53

-84.85

-183.65

-135.46

