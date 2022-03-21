Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
122.13
104.06
130.67
107.58
yoy growth (%)
17.36
-20.36
21.46
-43.94
Raw materials
-67.35
-49.17
-88.38
-68.32
As % of sales
55.14
47.24
67.63
63.5
Employee costs
-10.3
-9.94
-12.88
-7.86
As % of sales
8.43
9.55
9.86
7.3
Other costs
-47.44
-28.63
-78.82
-51.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
38.84
27.51
60.31
47.73
Operating profit
-2.97
16.31
-49.41
-19.95
OPM
-2.43
15.67
-37.81
-18.54
Depreciation
-3.65
-3.91
-3.93
-4.02
Interest expense
-9.68
-9.27
-0.19
-8.18
Other income
2.89
2.66
2.85
0.87
Profit before tax
-13.41
5.78
-50.68
-31.29
Taxes
-0.57
-1.13
0
0
Tax rate
4.31
-19.62
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-13.99
4.65
-50.68
-31.29
Exceptional items
0
0
0.02
3.71
Net profit
-13.99
4.65
-50.66
-27.57
yoy growth (%)
-400.9
-109.18
83.74
-36.85
NPM
-11.45
4.46
-38.76
-25.62
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.