iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Real Strips Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.6
(-4.97%)
Mar 21, 2022|10:53:01 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Real Strips Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

122.13

104.06

130.67

107.58

yoy growth (%)

17.36

-20.36

21.46

-43.94

Raw materials

-67.35

-49.17

-88.38

-68.32

As % of sales

55.14

47.24

67.63

63.5

Employee costs

-10.3

-9.94

-12.88

-7.86

As % of sales

8.43

9.55

9.86

7.3

Other costs

-47.44

-28.63

-78.82

-51.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

38.84

27.51

60.31

47.73

Operating profit

-2.97

16.31

-49.41

-19.95

OPM

-2.43

15.67

-37.81

-18.54

Depreciation

-3.65

-3.91

-3.93

-4.02

Interest expense

-9.68

-9.27

-0.19

-8.18

Other income

2.89

2.66

2.85

0.87

Profit before tax

-13.41

5.78

-50.68

-31.29

Taxes

-0.57

-1.13

0

0

Tax rate

4.31

-19.62

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-13.99

4.65

-50.68

-31.29

Exceptional items

0

0

0.02

3.71

Net profit

-13.99

4.65

-50.66

-27.57

yoy growth (%)

-400.9

-109.18

83.74

-36.85

NPM

-11.45

4.46

-38.76

-25.62

Real Strips Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Real Strips Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.